ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah climbs on palm oil export permits; Asia FX upbeat

By Harish Sridharan
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Asian currencies, stocks set to end week stronger * South Korea May inflation hits near 14-year high * Markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand closed By Harish Sridharan June 3 (Reuters) - The rupiah extended gains on Friday as Indonesia's decision to issue palm oil export permits after lifting a ban on shipments last week supported sentiment, while other Asian currencies were up against a softer dollar ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report. Indonesia's rupiah strengthened 0.3% to hit its highest since late-April, while the South Korean won was up 0.8%. Most Asian currencies, which had struggled to notch gains over the week, strengthened as market participants awaited key U.S. jobs data later in the global trading day for confirmation of a slowdown in the employment market, which could convince the Federal Reserve to scale down its hawkish stance on interest rates. A senior Indonesian trade ministry official said on Thursday the government had issued 160 export permits to 18 companies to ship palm oil. The country had previously imposed a three-week export ban to control soaring domestic prices of cooking oil, made from palm oil. The yield on Indonesia's 10-year benchmark note hit its lowest since late-April and bonds across the yield curve strengthened, helped by a soft domestic inflation print. Indonesia's inflation rate accelerated in May due to rising food prices and airfares, but was still within the central bank's target range. Analysts at Nomura expect Bank Indonesia to leave its policy rate unchanged at its upcoming policy meeting this month. They, however, warned that in doing so, "BI could be viewed as already behind the curve, which would threaten IDR stability amid widening current account deficits and a faster Fed hiking cycle, forcing BI to ultimately hike more aggressively." Jakarta stocks jumped nearly 1% to hit their highest since late-April, while shares in Mumbai and Seoul rose 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively. South Korea released data showing its consumer price index rose 5.4% in May from a year ago on a global surge in materials and food costs, beating the 5.1% growth estimated in a Reuters poll and cementing the case for further rate hikes. "The central bank's likely intense focus on inflation should favour urgency rather than patience and suggests hikes will continue to be back-to-back," Brian Tan, an economist at Barclays said in a note. He now expects the Bank of Korea to hike its policy rate by 25 basis points at all four remaining meetings this year. Markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand were closed, thinning trading volumes across Asia. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indian shares hit four-week high, set for a third straight weekly gain ** Indonesia's rupiah hits highest since April 27 ** Yield on Indonesia's 1-year and 3-year notes hit lowest since April 13 and April 26, respectively Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0646 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % DAILY % YTD % % Japan -0.08 -11.43 1.27 -3.58 China +0.39 -4.58 0.42 -12.21 India -0.01 -4.23 0.77 -3.44 Indonesia +0.31 -1.28 0.99 9.70 Malaysia +0.09 -5.04 -0.38 -1.50 Philippines +0.00 -3.39 0.48 -5.67 S.Korea +0.76 -4.34 0.44 -10.31 Singapore -0.09 -1.63 0.13 3.43 Taiwan -0.40 -5.78 -0.73 -9.15 Thailand +0.00 -2.77 -0.74 -0.60 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso heads to best week since 2020

* Latam stocks down 1.9% this week, currencies off 0.4% * Brazil's oil output up 0.6% in April, oil regulator says * U.S. jobs data supports rate hike bets * Brazil's industrial output up 0.1% in April (Adds comment, updates prices, adds details) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks gave up gains on Friday against a firmer dollar as strong U.S. jobs data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy, while Colombia's peso was on track for its best weekly performance in two years after Sunday's presidential election. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks which had risen up to 0.5% in the session, was last trading 0.2% lower. Latin American stocks fell 0.9%, in line with a drop on Wall Street. Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases, signs of labor market strength that will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.3% following the report, dragging down emerging market currencies. Market holidays in China and Britain made for subdued volumes. Latin American currencies were subdued but still on track to end the week lower, underperforming their emerging market peers this week. The Colombian peso edged lower, but was still headed for its best weekly performance since June 2020. The peso and Colombian stock exchange rallied after an election on Sunday narrowed the contest to elect the country's next president to two candidates, business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez and leftist Gustavo Petro. Brazil's real gained 0.3% against the dollar. Data showed industrial production in Brazil rose slightly in April from March, while oil output was up 0.6% in April. "We see a higher probability for a scenario in which commodity prices remain high (e.g., due to the resumption of China’s economy and protracted supply restrictions). We maintain our expectation for (Brazil's) GDP to expand 1.4% year-over-year in 2022," said analysts at Credit Suisse. State-run oil company Petrobras was up 1.1%, tracking firm crude prices. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand fell 0.5%, while some Asian currencies were in negative territory. Turkey's lira edged 0.2% higher after data showed inflation jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May - fueled by the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and a tumbling lira - though the figure was slightly lower than economists had predicted. The currency tumbled 44% in 2021 and another 20% so far this year. "May inflation showed no respite with continuing broad-based pricing pressures mainly driven by an accommodative monetary policy stance, while risks remain at the forefront with ongoing geopolitical issues and a less supportive global backdrop, that adds to challenges to the currency outlook," said Muhammet Mercan, chief economist, Turkey, at ING. "Given the increasing and rapid FX pass-through observed in recent months, currency moves will be key for inflation." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1059.71 -0.16 Markets MSCI LatAm 2441.42 -0.81 Brazil Bovespa 111155.81 -1.1 Mexico IPC 50694.98 -0.54 Chile IPSA 5342.82 -0.19 Argentina MerVal 91529.40 0.085 Colombia COLCAP 1608.08 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7824 0.07 Mexico peso 19.5608 -0.21 Chile peso 813.2 -0.04 Colombia peso 3766.1 -0.04 Peru sol 3.6968 -0.12 Argentina peso 120.6600 -0.16 (interbank) Argentina peso 202 1.98 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palm Oil#Bank Indonesia#Emerging Markets#Asia Fx#Asian#The Federal Reserve#Indonesian
Reuters

Neutral Swiss spell out rules for re-export of arms

June 3 (Reuters) - Switzerland reiterated on Friday it would not as a neutral country allow the re-export of Swiss arms to conflict zones but this did not cover some Swiss-manufactured parts that other countries may use to make weapons. Pressure has mounted on Switzerland to take a more active...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
Country
India
Country
Japan
Reuters

Russian billionaire's wife contests EU sanctions

June 4 (Reuters) - A European Union decision to extend sanctions against Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko to his wife is "irrational" because she has never held Russian citizenship or resided in Russia, a representative for the couple said on Saturday. Aleksandra Melnichenko, who was born in Belgrade and holds Serbian...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Biden wishes Elon Musk 'luck' on moon trip after job cut plans

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden compared Tesla (TSLA.O) unfavorably to Ford (F.N) on Friday, while sarcastically wishing Chief Executive Elon Musk "lots of luck" on his "trip to the moon" after the billionaire expressed reservations about the economy. Musk wrote in an email to...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt

HOUSTON/WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Italian oil company Eni SpA and Spain's Repsol SA could begin shipping Venezuelan oil to Europe as soon as next month to make up for Russian crude, five people familiar with the matter said, resuming oil-for-debt swaps halted two years ago when Washington stepped up sanctions on Venezuela.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Explainer: Russia walks the plank to a foreign bond default

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's failure to send an interest payment to creditors is triggering a payout on debt insurance, taking the country another step closer to its first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago. On Friday, the European Union expanded sanctions...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov calls decision to block plane 'unprecedented'

June 6 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday described as "unprecedented" a move by three eastern European countries to block his plane from travelling to Serbia, adding that he had yet to receive an explanation for their decision. He said that he would instead invite his Serbian...
EUROPE
Reuters

Reuters

466K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy