Somewhere, Robin Olds is smiling. Effective immediately, airmen will now be able to grow their mustaches past the width of their lips, but by “no more than 1/4 inch beyond a vertical line drawn from the corner of the mouth,” according to a press release from the Air Force. However, no portion of the mustache can extend below the lip line of the upper lip or “go beyond the horizontal line extending across the the corner of the mouth.”

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO