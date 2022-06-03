ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Guide Dogs of the Desert celebrates first in-person graduation since 2019

By Winston Gieseke, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago

The auditorium at UCR Palm Desert Center was the setting for Guide Dogs of the Desert 's May 21 graduation ceremony, the first since the COVID pandemic hit.

Since 1972, Coachella Valley-based Guide Dogs of the Desert, an accredited guide dog school, has been making a difference in the lives of blind and visually impaired individuals (referred to by the organization as "students") by providing mobility, companionship and independence with custom trained guide dogs. All training is provided at no cost to the student.

The graduation celebrates the completion of the 18-month puppy-raising process, where the animals learn basic obedience, how to walk appropriately on a leash, housetraining, house manners and socialization. Puppy raisers, all of whom are volunteers, get the dog accustomed to as many new situations as are relevant and age appropriate, such as going to the bank, the grocery store, shopping malls, doctors' offices, stairs, elevators and so forth. This also includes teaching appropriate behavior when encountering new objects or distractions.

Puppy raisers open their hearts and their homes to love and prepare the puppies for the day they come back to Guide Dogs of the Desert to meet their student and begin their formal guide dog training.

At the heartwarming graduation, the puppy raiser finally meets and officially transfers the dog to the Guide Dog trainer and permanent owner.

The event also kicked off the organization's 50th anniversary. Wine and champagne were served during the pre-reception along with tasty comestibles provided by Bristol Farms .

The program began with a welcome from Guide Dogs of the Desert board chairman Gary Jeandron and Executive Director Robert Maher . Next up was a video showing the connection between a puppy raiser and their charge. This was followed by information about the guide dog training process, presented by Michal Anna Padilla , Kelsi McCausland and Ellie Carlson .

When it came time to meet the puppy raisers and their graduating subjects, the audience was visibly moved by the heartwarming connection between all parties. In some cases, the puppies stood obediently by their new students, while in others they showed affection for their raisers. One puppy raiser even recited a poem she'd written from the point of view of the soon-to-be guide dog.

The program concluded with a handout of new future guide dog puppies to volunteer puppy raisers, and immediately following, Ben & Jerry’s @ The River held an ice cream social.

Event sponsors included Contour Dermatology , Town Real Estate , Palm Springs Disposal Services , Dorothy Milauskas , UCR Palm Desert, Palm Springs Plumbing Company Inc. , Sue Burnside , Ben & Jerry's @ The River, Jacob Fine Art Portraits , Earthwise Pet Supply Grooming & Wash , FirstMate , Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory , Bristol Farms , National Charity League Inc. , Hocker Productions and Burke Rix Communications .

Special thanks go to Martin Coogan ASL , DJ Mod Girl , Nathan Cox Studios , Pastry Swan , Desert Promotions and all Guide Dogs of the Desert volunteers.

To learn more about Guide Dogs of the Desert or to volunteer or make a donation, visit gddca.org .

As the philanthropy and special sections editor at The Desert Sun, Winston Gieseke writes about nonprofits, fundraising and locals who give back. Reach him at winston.gieseke@desertsun.com .

