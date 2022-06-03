ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Daly to be honored as Outstanding Fundraising Professional

By Theresa Maggio and Gailya Brown
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

“I am honored to help my generous donors make a positive impact in the lives of the people we serve,” says Brian Daly , regional philanthropy officer, American Red Cross, Riverside County, CA and this year’s Outstanding Fundraising Professional recipient at National Philanthropy Day in the Desert , produced by the Association of Fundraising Professionals CA, Desert Communities Chapter (AFP) .

Daly was nominated by a committee made up of past honorees and selected by a vote of the general AFP membership, in recognition of his tremendous leadership, dedication and fundraising success.

Transitioning from an established career in marketing communications, Daly served as a volunteer at St. Vincent Meals on Wheels , the largest meals-on-wheels program in Los Angeles. His ingenuity led to the launch of Bone Appetit , a program providing nutrition for pets of homebound seniors, who were sharing their meals with their furry companions. Bone Appetit deliveries made a life-changing difference; as a result, Daly was invited to become director of major gifts. During his tenure, he increased fundraising and spearheaded an impressive capital campaign.

In August 2015, Daly became the major gifts officer for American Red Cross Coachella Valley & Morongo Basin . In 2018, he was named regional philanthropy officer, American Red Cross, Riverside County, CA. While developing a portfolio of regional donors that has grown under his stewardship, Daly has demonstrated his commitment to the Red Cross mission: “To prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies ...”

His dedication to donors and to the families served by the Red Cross reveals a caring heart that works hard for the citizens in his county.

Daly joined AFP in 2015, and within a year he became a member of the board of directors and vice president of membership while maintaining his fast-paced work schedule. Under his leadership, AFP membership grew by 20% in 2017.

“Daly is often the first person an AFP newcomer meets,” says AFP President Kristin Bloomer . “New Members experience his generous spirit and his genuine interest in helping their nonprofit succeed. He believes in cultivating friendships, mentoring others and sharing resources so everyone thrives.”

Daly further expanded his reach by assuming the role of chairman of the 2019 National Philanthropy Day Luncheon, the largest NPD event by this chapter to date. During the height of the pandemic, he also took over the reins as AFP president, overseeing virtual monthly meetings and helping to create a compelling virtual event for National Philanthropy Days 2020 and 2021.

He currently serves on the board as immediate past president and leads the 2022 NPD Sponsorship Committee.

“AFP attracts amazing people with giving hearts who want to benefit mankind,” Daly says. “I’m continuously amazed by what our membership does within their own organizations that affect significant change throughout the valley. Teamwork and a solid vision make nonprofits successful. I am fortunate to have both with my American Red Cross and AFP family. I am humbled by the honor to represent as Outstanding Fundraising Professional. My colleagues have been incredibly resilient in their efforts to keep their organizations moving to address and affect positive change.”

In addition to his official duties, Daly has invested time in two emerging fundraiser professionals through AFP’s mentoring program. He also supports the work of many nonprofits including March for Our Lives , AIDS/Lifecycle , Rainbow Railroad , Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter and Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs .

National Philanthropy Day Awards will be presented on Friday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Esmeralda in Indian Wells.

For information on sponsorship or becoming an AFP member, contact Josh N. Zahid at jnzahid@llu.edu , call (909) 226-1085 or visit afpcadesert.org .

Theresa Maggio is the business development director of The Competitive Advantage, a full scope business development and revenue generation marketing firm in Palm Desert. She proudly serves as the PR writer for the Association of Fundraising Professionals CA, Desert Communities Chapter.

Gailya Brown is a fundraising consultant with more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising. She is a member of AFP CA Desert Communities chapter and received the 2021 Outstanding Fundraising Professional award.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Brian Daly to be honored as Outstanding Fundraising Professional

The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

