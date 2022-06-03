ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs Preservation Foundation helps keep city's midcentury style alive

By Sandie Newton
Our Palm Springs style is iconic. Visitors and students from around the world flock to the Coachella Valley to appreciate and study our midcentury influences.

But what if the iconic architectural structures disappeared?

Thanks to many passionate advocates like location and property manager and founder of Locations 760 Kip Serafin and nonprofits like the Palm Springs Preservation Foundation (PSPF) , our Palm Springs style remains safe and protected. So many in our desert work tirelessly all year long to guarantee that our midcentury homes and other structures maintain their original architectural integrity.

PSPF was formed in 2011. Its mission is to save the classic and now renown architecture in our desert. It's not easy. As Serafin says: “It's a very long process to have a property achieve a historical designation, and it's expensive as well. It costs anywhere from $5,000 to $15,000 per property, and it's a very lengthy and arduous task, but we are so grateful we are able to do it.

"To fund the designations, we raise money with events like our annual martini party held every year during modernism week at a fabulous historical Palm Springs estate."

There are now many homes and properties in the valley that have received a historical designation, which means the current owners are not allowed to alter the exterior structures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124AtY_0fz913lV00

“The Kirk Douglas Estate in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs is a great example,” Serafin says. "It has an  elegant midcentury style and has been used in many Hollywood movies like the James Bond film 'Diamonds Are Forever' in 1971. The Douglas family has proudly maintained famed architect Donald Wexler's original design, and now it's become one of Palm Springs' most well-known and beautifully maintained estates."

Serafin says Douglas' beloved wife, Anne, decorated the estate's pool house with many artifacts from her husband's award-winning career, including decorating the walls with movie posters from his films. “These charming aspects add to the cache of our desert's glamorous reputation. It's all part of what we preserve."

PSPF has been able to gain historical designation status for dozens of local properties, including the iconic Royal Hawaiian Estates on Palm Canyon with its 12 buildings on five acres. "We saved them," Serafin explains. "Now the exterior of the structures can never be changed, and people instantly recognize that famed architecture."

Identifying, researching and then funding these designations for historical properties in our desert is an advocacy that means so much to valley residents, and without passionate volunteers like Serafin and nonprofits like the Preservation Foundation much of our iconic style would be in danger of being lost forever.

“People visit us from all over the world," Serafin says. "They come to golf or play tennis or for our many festivals. Many come just to relax and explore, and what we always hear impresses them most is our style. Our beautiful midcentury style. So, all of us at PSPF are committed to keeping the Palm Springs iconic style forever preserved and protected."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pkq6b_0fz913lV00

It's nonprofits like the Palm Springs Preservation Foundation and volunteers like Serafin that do so much for our community in maintaining our classic architectural integrity that we award this week’s Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation Power of Community $1,000 grant to PSPF in Serafin's name so that the organization may continue protecting and preserving our beautiful Palm Springs landmarks.

“We are a place like no other,” Serafin says, “and keeping it that way is a task like no other. And we are here to do it!”

If you know of a deserving volunteer who would love to have their nonprofit awarded the Power of Community grant, please email us at giving@desertsun.com . Include the name of the volunteer, the nonprofit they support and a few comments on why they are so deserving.

To learn more about the Palm Springs Preservation Foundation, visit pspreservationfoundation.org .

Sandie Newton is an award-winning broadcast journalist who began her career in Los Angeles as co-host of the nationally syndicated show "PM Magazine." She went on to host many local and national shows like "Hollywood Insider" before becoming one of the original anchors for E! and a regular on Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family." In 2017, she moved to the desert full time, creating and hosting NBCares for more than six years, profiling more than 300 valley nonprofits. She is now the host of "Living Better," airing locally on KESQ, CBS2 and FOX.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs Preservation Foundation helps keep city's midcentury style alive

