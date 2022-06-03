ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

‘Spunky and strong’: Baby giraffe born at Wisconsin zoo

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MILWAUKEE — Welcome to the world!

According to WDJT, the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin announced Thursday that a female reticulated giraffe calf was born to mother Marlee and father Bahatika on May 27. The new arrival stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 164 pounds, the zoo wrote in an Instagram post.

“Marlee is 10 years old, and this is her third calf,” the zoo captioned several photos of the newborn. “The care team says that the calf is ‘spunky and strong,’ and you can visit both of them from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.”

The zoo added that it would need the public’s help to name the baby. “Stay tuned!” the post read.

The new calf’s older sister Maya, born in 2018, is also a member of the zoo’s giraffe herd, WITI reported.

Tulsa, OK
