DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 Dothan residents find themselves behind bars after a case of robbery and assault at a local motel. 23-year-old Rickel Elijah Daniel, 29-year-old Desaree Bronbdell Chaffins, and 43-year-old Brandy Hope Townsend all of Dothan were taken into custody by the Dothan Police Department in response to the incident which occurred on May 29th. Police say the victim of the crime was assaulted by two hidden individuals as he arrived at the motel where the victim was to meet a female acquaintance. At least one of those individuals was armed with a weapon.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO