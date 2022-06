Wales have booked their ticket to the 2022 World Cup after a 1-0 victory over Ukraine on Sunday in Cardiff in their playoff final. It's the first World Cup berth for the Dragons since 1958, and it is also the final spot for UEFA as Wales will go into Group B alongside the United States, England, and Iran, with their first match being against USA on November 21 at 2 p.m. ET.

UEFA ・ 19 HOURS AGO