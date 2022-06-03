Mishka Dog Boutique to Open Location at the Ferry Building

The Ferry Building announced this week that Miskha Dog Boutique is another vendor joining the Marketplace this summer at North Arcade Shop 58. Founder Olia Rosenblatt began selling her custom “dog cakes” in 2018, using delicious and nutritious ingredients for your four-legged family members.

A Mishka dog cake is crafted by hand and composed of a tender meat pate inside a beautiful delicate glaze made of freshly squeezed vegetable juices. The glaze contains agar agar, a jelly-like substance extracted from algae that helps strengthen a dog’s joints, bones, and teeth.

The Ferry Building location will serve Misha’s classic menu, as well as special seasonal and holiday creations. There will also be a curated assortment of outfits for fashionable pups. The store will be at an exterior-facing space near Gott’s Roadside, which will allow customers to shop with their dogs.

“It’s a dream come true to open a Mishka location in the iconic Ferry Building,” Rosenblatt says in a press release. “The Ferry Building is one of my favorite places in the city, and we are honored and incredibly happy to be the first pet food company at the market. We believe in feeding our pets the same way we feed ourselves—with natural, organic ingredients and no preservatives. For customers shopping for themselves at the Ferry Building, we’re excited to provide options for their pets as well.”

For more information and updates, follow Mishka Dog Boutique (@mishka_dog_cakes ) and the Ferry Building ( @ferrybuilding ) on Instagram.