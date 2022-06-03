ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don Kleinsmith: Taking a closer look at two of the 10 Commandments

By Don Kleinsmith
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
Moses gave us the Ten Commandments as guides according to God’s will for our lives. Although all the Commandments are highly important, I believe that two, in particular, deserve a closer look: “Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy” (Exodus 20:8) and “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour" (Exodus 20:16).

Sabbath is defined, in part, as “… the day of rest and religious observance ….“ (Random House Webster’s School and Office Dictionary).

Polls reveal that a very high percentage of Americans believe in God. And yet, a relatively smaller percentage had attended a religious service on the sabbath each week, even before the pandemic.

What then, can be a common call to “keep the sabbath” for all of us: those who have attended services and those who have not? If we believe in God, I believe that we could take a few hours on the sabbath (regardless of where we are) to devote thought in prayer while expressing gratitude for God’s blessings, to ask for answers to personal concerns, and for ideas on how we might help others.

I can recall many people telling me over the years that they received peace and specific insights to their prayers. Prayer, of course, is not confined to one’s sabbath.

The Commandment to not bear false witness against others commands us to not speak or write rumors or lies, in particular, because they can be harmful to others, both whom we know and do not know.

Many of us have undoubtedly played the party game in which we sit in a circle with several others. The person at one end whispers something to the next person on what was heard. This is repeated — one to another — to the last person who says aloud what he/she heard. It’s usually all in fun, and laughs often occur because the initial remarks usually are much different at the conclusion.

This game, however, can be much like life. We hear half-truths or false remarks, then unwittingly pass them on, often with no regard for the person or persons we might be offending.

If we have a desire to speak to someone about what we perceive as his/her faults, we can do so with kindness to that person with a sincere desire to help. It’s often not easy, but doing so may bring a grateful response, particularly if our sincere purpose is to make that person’s life a little better. From personal experience, I have benefited from another’s corrective ideas to me.

Christ Jesus spoke “… go and tell him his fault between thee and him alone: if he shall hear thee, thou hast gained thy brother” (Matthew 18:15).

Yes, all Ten Commandments are important to life, but I thought the two discussed here are worthy of a closer look.

Don Kleinsmith is a member of the Christian Science Church in Adrian. He can be reached at kleinsmith968@gmail.com or 517-263-6357.

