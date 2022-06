Down 0-1 in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors may be ready to activate their trap card. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Saturday that guard Gary Payton II will be available for more usage if necessary during Game 2, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Payton was active for Game 1 of the series but only for selective defensive possessions as the team’s trainers believed that Payton needed more recovery time, Kerr added.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO