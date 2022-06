We were a DIY band who had a jazz-funk hit with Southern Freeez, but we broke up because I kept having arguments with the bass-player. When we got back together a year later, we decided to get a producer to sort us out. Top of the list was Arthur Baker, who was making all these great dance records in New York. We persuaded indie label Beggars Banquet to get us flights and put us up in a grubby hotel in Manhattan. We just turned up at Arthur’s place – a bunch of scruffy, idealistic kids who’d come all the way from London, and he felt sorry for us.

