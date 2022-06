As a child growing up in California, skate and surf culture was king, and I could find all my everyday staples at PacSun. Now that I'm no longer a teenager, though, I still want to shop at PacSun, and I know I'm not alone. From cute swimsuits to staple denim and cool T-shirts, all the basics I love wearing are at PacSun, and for an affordable price. If, however, you are like me and tend to stick to one tried-and-true store, sometimes it's nice to switch it up. These are nine stores like PacSun; they're great to shop at when you're looking for something beachy, comfortable, and current.

