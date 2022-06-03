Tropical rain starts today, lasts into Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rain will spread north into the Tampa Bay area today. This is moisture pushed all the way from the center of the tropical wave currently near the Yucatan Peninsula.

As of the 11am update, the National Hurricane Center continues to call this Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 because it has not yet become a tropical storm. They issue forecasts and advisories on it now because it will strengthen before making landfall. This way, they can issue tracks and watches and warnings before the storm has fully formed. The track currently takes the system near Fort Myers Saturday morning.

The rain increases from south Florida to just north of I-4 this evening. The extra clouds and rain help hold highs into the upper 80s. Today’s rain chance is 70%. Northern areas will see much less rain though.

As the storm passes across the state tomorrow morning, the winds will get stronger, and some areas south of I-4 could feel wind gust 25-35 mph. However, most of the rain has already pushed to the east, so we will get passing downpours but not widespread rain. The National Hurricane Center has parts of our area in a Tropical Storm Warning.

Once we get into Sunday, the tropical system is quickly heading away from us, and all impacts are gone. It will be a hot and mostly dry day Sunday. Next week will feel like typical summer weather with highs in the low 90s and a few afternoon storms.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.