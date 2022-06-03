ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners overtake Orioles in 10th inning

By Field Level Media
Reuters
 4 days ago
Abraham Toro’s run-scoring triple in the 10th inning held up as the winning hit, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 7-6 victory over the host Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

Diego Castillo (2-0) pitched two perfect innings for the victory. He struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the 10th before Adley Rutschman lined out to second base to end the game.

Toro making his first start in nearly two weeks following a stint on the injured list caused by a sprained shoulder. He had one extra-base hit in May, when he played in 20 games.

Luis Torrens and Jesse Winker both went 3-for-5 for the Mariners.

Jorge Lopez (3-3) took the loss, going 2 1/3 innings and allowing one unearned run.

After the teams combined to score seven runs in the sixth inning, neither team scored again until the 10th.

Torrens capped a four-run sixth inning with a single to drive in two runs for Seattle. The Orioles pulled even at 6-6 after Ramon Urias hit an RBI double and Cedric Mullins ripped a two-run double.

Mariners starter Chris Flexen was in line to be the winner when he departed after giving up three runs in five innings.

Baltimore starter Jordan Lyles gave up five runs (four earned) in five-plus innings. He faced three batters without recording an out in the sixth, the first of four Baltimore pitchers in the frame.

A night after the Orioles homered four times, they settled for eight hits. Ryan Mountcastle’s RBI double came in the first inning.

Baltimore’s Austin Hays had run-scoring singles in the first and third innings as he stretched his hitting streak to 13 games.

The Mariners tied the game in the top of the third when Torrens scored on catcher Rutschman’s throwing error. Hays’ RBI single in the bottom of the inning put the Orioles ahead 3-2.

--Field Level Media

