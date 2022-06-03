ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, MD

North Dorchester graduates Class of 2022

By By MIKE DETMER
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
HURLOCK — Seniors in the North Dorchester High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas Wednesday during a commencement ceremony at the school.

NDHS Principal David Stofa, Dorchester County Public Schools Board President Laura Layton and DCPS Superintendent Dave Bromwell presented diplomas to the class of 120.

Keynote speaker Rodney Lee was formerly the band teacher at North Dorchester Middle School when the graduates were students there.

“Do not compare yourself to anyone, and never base your self-worth on what appears to be someone else’s success,” Lee said. “Your journey is your journey.”

“Please don’t be overtaken by fear; you all were fearfully and wonderfully made,” Lee said. “Discover your light and shine it on the world.”

Valedictorian Journey Jensen talked about the challenges faced by her class, including moving school buildings.

“We’re the last class to have ever attended North Dorchester High School, and we will take its stories with us as we go,” Jensen said. “We take the wisdom, courage, strength and a little bit of asbestos that was ingrained in that building. And we leave our mark on this one.”

Lee told students that their education had fused together to form the, “ultimate key to success — the ability to create.”

Salutatorian Mackenzie Hughes thanked family and teachers for the knowledge they imparted to the students.

“We will carry with us not just the knowledge from books, but also the life lessons you all have taught us,” Hughes said.

