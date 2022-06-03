County council to hold COVID cash work session

Related
WMDT.com
New mental health facility opens in downtown Salisbury, focus on growth/healing
SALISBURY, Md.- A new mental health resource now calls downtown Salisbury home and looks to take a holistic approach to providing healing. The Wellness Center serves those in need of guidance on their life journey and specializes in treating individuals in marginalized communities. Services offered include individual, couples, and family...
WJLA
Charles County apartment residents swelter with A/C not working; property manager mum
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Some residents of several Charles County apartment complexes tell 7News on Your Side their air conditioners have not been working during this week’s heat, and some say they’ve had problems dating back to winter when they had problems with their heat. We...
Prince George’s School Board Chief Rebuffs Alsobrooks’ Request to Resign
In a video, Juanita Miller pledges to continue to provide 'collaborative governance and competence oversight' on the school board. The post Prince George’s School Board Chief Rebuffs Alsobrooks’ Request to Resign appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Baltimore County Schools Announce Series Of June Job Fairs
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From teachers, to cafeteria workers, to bus drivers, to school nurses, Baltimore County Public Schools has plenty of job openings. The district is looking to fill them this month through a series of job fairs and recruitment sessions over June. The recruitment events vary in time and location and include both virtual and in-person events. Here is the schedule, as provided by BCPS: School Nurses Virtual Job Fair Monday, June 6, at 4 – 6 p.m. A virtual job fair for prospective school nurses. Representatives from BCPS Health Services will be available to answer questions about the position. Human Resources representatives will...
Scott Forms Baltimore City’s Office Of Infrastructure Development
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday announced the establishment of the Mayor’s Office of Infrastructure Development, an office that will be led by Matthew Garbark, the city’s first-ever infrastructure czar. Reporting directly to Chief Administrative Officer Chris Shorter, the Mayor’s Office of Infrastructure Development will be tasked with supervising efforts for capital and infrastructure projects and serving as a resource on the availability of grant funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the mayor’s office said. “I am truly excited to create this new office to coordinate major capital projects, support agencies in project delivery, and maximize our...
WMDT.com
TidalHealth creates new program to solve staffing deficits, give residents more opportunities
DELMARVA- It’s no secret that COVID-19 changed the scope of healthcare as well as the challenges the field is seeing, but TidalHealth said they’re meeting that challenge with a new program. “Healthcare is going to be here for the long term and this is a way to give...
June 3, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Annapolis Shooting. 600,000 Diapers. New Superintendent. Busy Weekend!
Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle. SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!. The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman says she's been paying for home warranty policy that doesn't cover City residents
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore City homeowner contacted FOX45 News after she learned she’d been paying for a home warranty policy that was invalid due to her zip code. Pamela Kane says she carries multiple policies for her property in Northeast Baltimore – policies to cover repairs...
WMDT.com
New facility provides more resources for elderly population in DE, allows patients to set their own ‘pace’
MILFORD, Del. The new PACE Your Life center in the Milford Wellness Village looks to serve seniors in Sussex County with chronic health conditions that need support, allowing them to set the pace of their own treatment. “To be able to serve our members receiving Long Term Services and Supports in the community and coordinating their Medicare and Medicaid Services is the goal of DMMA and our PACE Organization,” Chief of Managed Care Operations in DHSS’ Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance Kathleen Dougherty said.
Baltimore 7th-grader dies during class field trip in Cecil County
A seventh-grader from Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School died while on a class field trip to NorthBay Adventure Camp in Cecil County.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott officially responds to last week's scathing letter from Gov. Hogan
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday officially responded to a scathing letter from Governor Larry Hogan last week, questioning the city's crime fighting strategy.
Broken pipe leads to flooded homes in Northwest Baltimore
It’s not supposed to be waterfront property, but a rush of water is what people living along Nortonia Road in Fairmount Park woke up to as the water spilled into their homes.
baltimorebrew.com
Among the problems at Patapsco plant: potentially explosive substances in the sewage sludge
Management and equipment failures are causing pollution releases and more at Baltimore’s other troubled wastewater treatment plant, a state inspection report shows. Illegal sewage releases from Baltimore’s Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant are worsening, a new inspection report shows – and not only in ways that threaten the environment.
Most expensive Baltimore neighborhoods--do you own a home here?
(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Baltimore, Maryland is a city rich in history. "Baltimore was established in 1729 and named for the Irish barony of Baltimore (seat of the Calvert family, proprietors of the colony of Maryland). It was created as a port for shipping tobacco and grain, and soon local waterways were being harnessed for flour milling."
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Warwick River Cafe
SECRETARY, Md.– One local cafe keeps hungry locals on their toes by changing their menu everyday. The Foodie Team was lucky enough to enjoy a few of Warwick River Cafe’s weekend specials on this week’s Foodie Friday. Warwick River Cafe posts their specials daily to their Facebook...
Trans Pride Grand March Kicks Off On Saturday
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 1,000 people are expected Saturday for Baltimore City’s inaugural Trans Pride Grand March. Baltimore Safe Haven, a trans-led nonprofit based in Charles Village, is organizing the festivities. The march starts at 1 p.m. at Charles Street and 33rd Street and will make its way south to 23rd Street. “Trans pride isn’t just for trans people. It’s for anyone who is an ally or an advocate for our community,” Ngaire Philip of Baltimore Safe Haven said. “Trans people are definitely marginalized in our society. I see it every day. So, we really want to take time to celebrate our existence.” After the parade, a block party and performances will continue into the evening. “It’s not until you connect with someone you can really see what’s going on in their lives and what resources they may need,” Philip said. The group shared photos in March of bigoted and threatening vandalism at its Charles Street office. “To me, that act is just proof our work is no where close to being done,” Philip said. “It’s proof we need support from our community to prevent things like that or worse things from happening.”
WBOC
Summer Concert Series Announced for Downtown Salisbury's Riverwalk Amphitheater
SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District on Friday announced another season of free summer concerts at the Riverwalk Amphitheater in Downtown Salisbury. Friday Night Live will feature local and regional bands in a variety of genres – all free to attend. Concerts will be held every Friday from 5-8 p.m., with the exception of 3rd Friday weeks – when SBY’s Movies on the River will take place instead. Attendees can enjoy the open-air concert series along Downtown Salisbury’s beautiful riverfront, complete with beer, wine and snacks now through the end of September.
wfmd.com
Maryland Health Department: Residents Need To Protect Themselves From Hot, Humid Conditions
The state had its first heat-related death recently. Baltimore, Md. (KM) – Summer is on its way, and that means we could be experiencing hot and humid conditions on some days, making it uncomfortable to be outside. Dr. Clifford Mitchell, Director of the Environmental Health Bureau for the Maryland Department of Health, says our bodies are designed to operate at an average temperature of 98.6-degrees. “But when the body temperature gets too high, the machinery in the individual cells stop working, and that causes a whole bunch of problems that can lead to sickness and even death,” he says.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County NAACP calls on Hogan to deploy National Guard to Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Randallstown's chapter of the NAACP is urging Gov. Larry Hogan to declare a "public emergency" and deploy the National Guard to Baltimore in an effort to quell rising gun violence in the city. "This violence in the City of Baltimore is a crisis and up...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore mayor formally responds to governor about violent crime
Hogan's spokesman: 'The governor requested a clear and detailed plan ... and this isn't it'. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday sent a letter in response to Gov. Larry Hogan on the city's crime-fighting efforts, inviting the governor to visit the city to see efforts underway. Video above: Mayor reacts...
