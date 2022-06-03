ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

County council to hold COVID cash work session

By Mike Detmer
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council will conduct a work session regarding American Rescue Plan Act Funds at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, in Room 110 of the County Office Building in Cambridge.

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

