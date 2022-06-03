ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers take on the Mariners in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Seattle Mariners (22-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (24-26, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-2, 2.44 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -125, Rangers +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Seattle Mariners on Friday to start a three-game series.

Texas has a 12-14 record in home games and a 24-26 record overall. The Rangers have hit 58 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

Seattle has a 22-29 record overall and a 10-19 record on the road. The Mariners have a 19-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 11 home runs while slugging .435. Adolis Garcia is 13-for-40 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Adam Frazier has 11 doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 11-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

