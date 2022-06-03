ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, Hutchinson form “Team 37B” in House of Delegates race

By By NATALIE JONES
 3 days ago
ANNAPOLIS — In a self-proclaimed effort to bring geographic balance to a contested race for state delegates, incumbent Del. Chris Adams, R-37B, and Republican candidate Tom Hutchinson announced a campaign partnership to form “Team 37B.”

Maryland’s laws around legislative districting prompted Adams and Hutchinson to join their campaign teams to bring “common sense conservative representation and geographic balance” to the crowded race for the two 37B spots in the House of Delegates.

Four Republicans from 37B are vying for the nomination in the primary election July 19: Nicole Acle, a Republican from Wicomico; Adams, the incumbent Republican delegate from Wicomico; Hutchinson, a Republican from Dorchester; and Ron James, a Republican from Dorchester.

Talbot County resident Susan Delean-Botkin is the only Democratic candidate in the 37B delegate race.

Adams, who’s running for his third term, was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2014. Hutchinson, who owns a home improvement company serving the Mid-Shore region, is a first-time candidate for political office.

Each legislative district in Maryland is represented by one senator and three delegates. District 37 spans across four counties — Talbot, Dorchester, Caroline and Wicomico — and is divided into two subdistricts, with 37A represented by one delegate and 37B represented by two delegates.

In the 2021 legislative session, District 37 was represented by Sen. Addie Eckardt, R-37; Del. Sheree Samples-Hughes, D-37A; Del. Johnny Mautz, R-37B; and Del. Chris Adams, R-37B.

However, Maryland law rules that in legislative subdistricts like 37B that span multiple counties and elect multiple delegates, only one delegate can be elected per county.

In a press release, Adams and Hutchinson stated that they teamed up to give voters confidence in geographically balanced representation for the Mid-Shore and Lower Shore, continuity in leadership in the State House and strong conservative values.

“I represent experienced conservative leadership that citizens can rely on these next four years. Tom represents fresh innovative ideas and proven leadership on rural Eastern Shore issues,” Adams said. “Together we will hit the ground running as partners during the most challenging political environment for Maryland in recent memory.”

Hutchinson said that his decision to join Team 37B was “not taken lightly.”

“It was important to me to first campaign on my own accord to ensure that the voters are accepting me based upon my own beliefs and values. After weeks of campaigning, my message is strong and well received,” he said. “Along the campaign trail I have met many supporters of Chris who see him as an effective legislator, great service provider, and who want to see him re-elected to office. Forming Team 37B makes perfect sense.”

FingerLakes1.com

UBI: Families in Maryland can get $500 a month- are you eligible?

There is a new proposal for a universal basic income program. If passed, families in Maryland could get $500 per month. June payments: Stimulus checks, tax rebates and UBI. If passed, this program would give 100 families in Annapolis, Maryland $500 a month. The plan will cost $800,000 and would be funded by aid given through the American Rescue Act. Find additional details here.
MARYLAND STATE
