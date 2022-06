In the wake yet another mass shooting, Republicans have been looking for anything else on which to blame our obvious gun problem. Anything, except for the fact that a troubled 18-year-old, who had been reported for threats, was able to purchase two AR-15s and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition just days after his 18th birthday. For our illustrious Congressman, that blame goes to the existence of doors.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO