Test Makers Target Monkeypox Market as Cases Surge

By Reuters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Diagnostic companies are racing to develop tests for monkeypox, hoping to tap into a new market as governments ramp up efforts to trace the world's first major outbreak of the viral infection outside of Africa. The scramble started last month, much like early 2020 when companies...

Reuters

Pfizer to spend $120 mln to boost U.S. COVID pill manufacturing

June 6 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Monday it would spend $120 million to expand manufacturing of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment at its Michigan plant, as demand ramps up. Use of the pill, Paxlovid, authorized to treat newly infected, at-risk people to prevent severe illness, has soared recently...
Salmonella finding closes factory and prompts large-scale recall

A poultry company in England has halted production at one of its sites after finding Salmonella in chicken. Dozens of products have been recalled. Cranswick said the facility in Hull will remain closed until an investigation into the possible cause of contamination has been completed. A routine internal inspection identified...
Malaysia reports significant rise in hand, foot and mouth disease

For the first four months of 2022, Malaysian health officials have reported a total of 22,463 cases of hand, foot and mouth diseases (HFMD) nationwide, an increase of 12.8 times compared to the same period in 2021, which saw only 1,752 cases. 21,508 cases, or 96% of the total are...
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
US News and World Report

Another Ship Sent to Take Metal to Russia Arrives in Mariupol -TASS

(Reuters) - A ship sent to load metal and ship it to Russia has entered the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, the second vessel to arrive in the southeastern city since Russia completed its capture last month. "The ship has arrived and is in the...
New omicron subvariants BA.4 BA.5 are worrying experts

New COVID-19 infections may be declining in some states, like Michigan and Vermont, but a challenging summer lies ahead as new omicron variants worry experts. Driving the news: Subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are now gaining ground against the dominant strains BA.2.12.1 and BA.2, making up 6% to 7%, respectively, of new infections in the United States last month, according to CNN.
Axios

Novavax COVID shot effective but carries heart risk, FDA says

Novavax's COVID vaccine was shown to be 90% effective at preventing new cases in a clinical trial but carried the risk of causing heart inflammation, particularly in young males, Food and Drug Administration staff said in a review posted online Friday. Why it matters: The company is seeking FDA emergency...
Nature.com

Duration of mRNA vaccine protection against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants in Qatar

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants are genetically divergent. We conducted a matched, test-negative, case-control study to estimate duration of protection of the second and third/booster doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines against BA.1 and BA.2 infections in Qatar. BNT162b2 effectiveness was highest at 46.6% (95% CI: 33.4"“57.2%) against symptomatic BA.1 and at 51.7% (95% CI: 43.2"“58.9%) against symptomatic BA.2 infections in the first three months after the second dose, but declined to ~10% or below thereafter. Effectiveness rebounded to 59.9% (95% CI: 51.2"“67.0%) and 43.7% (95% CI: 36.5"“50.0%), respectively, in the first month after the booster dose, before declining again. Effectiveness against COVID-19 hospitalization and death was 70"“80% after the second dose and >90% after the booster dose. mRNA-1273 vaccine protection showed similar patterns. mRNA vaccines provide comparable, moderate, and short-lived protection against symptomatic BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron infections, but strong and durable protection against COVID-19 hospitalization and death.
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

June 6 (Reuters) - Major Chinese cities looked to further relax COVID-19 curbs in a bid to steadily return to normalcy after months of stringent lockdowns, while in the United States, airlines are ramping up efforts to get the international COVID-19 testing rule dropped. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users,...
US News and World Report

Sweden, Finland Joining NATO Would Be Tough for Russia, Top U.S. General Says

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Finland and Sweden joining NATO would put Russia in a difficult military position in the Baltic Sea, top U.S. General Mark Milley said on Saturday during a visit to Stockholm ahead of a military exercise. The two Nordic neighbours, which both have long borders on the Baltic...
Reuters

U.S. FDA flags risk of heart inflammation after Novavax COVID vaccine

June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasraised concerns about a possible risk of heart inflammation from Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O)COVID-19 vaccine, even as the company's data showed it could reduce the chances of mild-to-severe disease. In Novavax's nearly 30,000 patient trial, conducted between December 2020 and September...
Deadline

“Battle Of Omicron” Being Won By New BA.4 And BA.5 Variants As Overlapping Covid Waves Hit U.S.

Click here to read the full article. Estimates released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today indicate that the share of cases tied to Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 increased 79% in the past week. That means, even as the more transmissible BA.2.12.1 Omicron subvariant became officially dominant in the U.S. last week, it’s already being pushed out by newcomers BA.4 and BA.5. The result would seem to be overlapping waves of Omicron. While BA.2.12.1 gained an advantage by being more transmissible than BA.2 before it, the two newer variants are said to be making inroads at least in...
