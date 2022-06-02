ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Ranch, FL

Raising puppies for Southeastern Guide Dogs is serious business

By Eric Snider
Longboat Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour women clad in matching light blue shirts have assembled at the entrance of The Fish Hole, a miniature golf course at the end of Lakewood Ranch’s Main Street. Each is accompanied by a well-mannered dog on a leash. But this is no puppy play date; no, sir. This is a...

www.yourobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Thousands Flock To KRATE Opening! (Photo gallery, too!)

That’s how Wesley Chapel’s Jon Kramer described the KRATE at the Grove’s Grand Opening on June 4, while sitting in the shade holding a beer as his wife Faith sipped on a sangria. Their dogs, Marley, a 5-year-old Golden Doodle, and Maverick, a 6-year-old Labradoodle, also enjoyed the shade.
kolomkobir.com

Find dining deals on Savor Sarasota, the best waterfront restaurants

Everyone loves to eat on the water. And everyone loves to eat good food. So let’s take a look at five of the best waterfront destinations participating in Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week. Now in its 17th year, Savor Sarasota finds local restaurants that serve two-course lunches for $20 per...
SARASOTA, FL
thegabber.com

Hungry Bird Sighting at Woody’s on St. Pete Beach

Joe Mestas, A St. Pete Beach photographer, doesn’t normally shoot birds. On Sunday, May 29, he couldn’t help but stop and snap a photograph of a begging heron circling fishermen by the park area near Woody’s Waterfront Cafe and Beach Bar on St. Pete Beach. “It looked...
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmetto, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Lakewood Ranch, FL
Lifestyle
City
Lakewood Ranch, FL
Off Our Couch

The Attack OF The No-See-Ums On Sanibel Island, Florida: How To Avoid The Pain!

It was the 4th of July weekend, a weekend normally spent traveling, celebrating, or both. Yet for us, the weekend meant more this year. It was time for a short getaway and a break from the uncertainty and stress of the times. My wife and I had been wanting to visit the shell-covered sands on the beaches of Sanibel Island for quite some time. I even thought about the splendor of finding a coveted, full-size conch shell. I was certain this would be a memorable trip for us and it was, but only because it was the most painful and irritating vacation we’ve ever had! When people experience pain, most sane people zealously attempt to avoid repeating the experience, so when you encounter ongoing pain while visiting somewhere, should you ever revisit that place again? That’s the question I’m pondering as I lay on the sofa lathering over $50 dollars of anti-itch creams and aloe on my hundreds of welts and bumps courtesy of Florida’s little-known pests called no-see-ums.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch undergoes new ownership

Lakewood Ranch’s Melodie Marchena remembered being in middle school in Jersey City, New Jersey, and having trouble with math. Any time her teacher would ask a question, Marchena recalled shrinking in her chair so she wouldn’t be called upon, and her teacher noticed. Marchena said the way her...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Dogs#Working Dog#Service Dog#Guide Dog#Southeastern Guide Dogs
fox13news.com

Two family businesses destroyed in Tampa riots after George Floyd' death reopen

TAMPA, Fla. - The riots in Tampa that followed George Floyd’s death caused millions in property damage, and took an especially heavy toll on small, family-run businesses. Nearly two years ago an arsonist started a fire that burned down several stores during the night of unrest, two family-run restaurants are finally getting back to business.
TAMPA, FL
scituation.net

Ms. Dean Seeks New Opportunities in Florida

As the senior class graduates and moves on with their lives, SHS English teacher Robin Dean is also starting an exciting new chapter: Relocating to Sarasota, Florida, Dean will be working as a middle school English teacher at Sarasota Christian School, a private K-12 Christian school. With her kind attitude...
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Donut Shop Ranked Top 50 In Best Of The U.S.

Whether you’re feeding a hangover or treating the office, donuts are the perfect sweet snack. This Tampa donut shop was ranked #34 out of 100 on Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops and according to their reviews we can certainly see why. Hole in One donut shop located...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
PTSD
Tampa Bay News Wire

Watson Clinic Welcomes Returning Urgent Care Specialist

Lakeland, FL – Watson Clinic is pleased to welcome the return of Urgent Care specialist Manoj Dhariwal, MD following a brief hiatus. Dr. Dhariwal provides comprehensive treatments for minor illnesses and injuries from Watson Clinic XpressCare Highlands at 2300 E. County Rd. 540A in south Lakeland. Dr. Dhariwal received...
LAKELAND, FL
getnews.info

Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures in Port Charlotte, FL

Hurricanes and storms come plenty in Port Charlotte, FL. That doesn’t mean that people should avoid the lovely city. Hurricane protection and screen enclosures make it all easy to live with. Port Charlotte, FL – Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures is a team that is dedicated to helping...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Bay News 9

Amphibious beach tour comes back to John's Pass

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The owner of "Parrots of the Caribbean" brought his amphibious vehicle back to Madeira Beach after leaving the area nearly a decade ago for tours in Grand Cayman. "This particular boat started in this area, ended up in the Cayman islands and now we're back...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Destructive grasshoppers invading Bay Area gardens

LAKE WALES, Fla. - An invasion of mighty munchers is descending on the Bay Area as the population of Florida’s biggest and most voracious grasshopper is growing right now. "They can cause massive destruction," Brenden Huggins, an expert gardener at Bok Tower Gardens, told FOX 13. "Left unchecked, they can really destroy your garden."
FLORIDA STATE
nypressnews.com

Plans for racy ‘adult’ circus get canned in Florida town

The culture wars have officially entered the big top. A Florida county unanimously told an “R-rated” circus to pack up its tent this week, with some locals arguing that it would have brought “filth” to their small town. Dubbed “Paranormal” by parent-group Cirque Italia, the circus...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy