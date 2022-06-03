ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin Police Capt William Davis honored in New York City ceremony for heroism

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYVfl_0fz8mjqh00
Capt William Davis (far right) honored in New York City, June 2, 2022, for heroism in the tragic events of March 8, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vXMq_0fz8mjqh00
Joplin Police Dept representatives in New York City attending ceremony June 2, 2022. Capt Trevor Duncan and Capt William Davis (L-R). Capt Davis was honored in Public Safety Officer category.

NEW YORK, New York – Joplin Police Capt William Davis was honored in New York City Thursday evening. Recognized as Public Safety Officer hero of the year.

“Thank you to First Responder’s Children’s Foundation for honoring Captain Will Davis tonight in New York City, for his heroic actions on March 8th. In our grief we continue to be thankful for his actions.” — Joplin Police

The First Responders Children’s Foundation, was founded in the aftermath of 9/11 as over 800 children lost a first responder parent. The organization held “A Celebration of First Responder Heroes” Thursday evening June 2, at Gotham Hall in New York City.

The organization paid tribute to the 6.5 million first responders across the nation through “The Roll Call of Heroes” during which a representative from each category of first responder were honored on behalf of all first responders in their category:

  • public safety officers
  • firefighters
  • EMTs / paramedics
  • nurses
  • 911 dispatchers
  • 9/11 survivors

The award recipients included:

Capt Will Davis of the Joplin, Mo. Police Department was honored in the National Public Safety Officer category.

“He displayed unusual selflessness and courage when he stopped an assailant on a murderous rampage. During the altercation, two of Davis’s fellow officers were fatally shot and their patrol vehicle was stolen by the assailant’s flee attempt. Shots were fired at officers in pursuit, until the patrol car was wrecked in the process. As the assailant continued to fire at the officers, Davis pulled up to the scene, drew fire from the suspect, and ultimately returned fire, mortally wounding the assailant and ending the rampage.” — FRCF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQyXa_0fz8mjqh00
All six honorees for 2022 at New York City ceremony.

The organization exists to continue supporting children of first-responders who give the ultimate sacrifice. The ones who do not come home.

“First Responders Children’s Foundation provides financial support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty as well as families enduring significant financial hardship due to tragic circumstances. First Responders Children’s Foundation also supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the community at large.” — Mission Statement

You can read more and donate to the organization by clicking here.

Read more on the other recipients in other categories by clicking here.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover news where you live.

• Jasper Co. Deputies pursue stolen truck

• Grove man drives into building; DWI charge

• 5 dead Tulsa hospital shooting

• Allen Co. Sheriff reminds 'turn around don't drown'

• Missing woman from Lawrence Co.

• Barry Co. Sheriff asks about porch pirate

Before paved roads there was The Jefferson Highway, marking the 107 year anniversary

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Jefferson Highway was an auto trail, it was before paved roads came along and it ran north and south. From Winnipeg, Canada / New Orleans, Louisiana. The Jefferson Highway pre-dates US-69 and US-71. It was before federalization of highways in 1926. Back then the roads (auto trails) creation and maintenance were up to cities and businessmen....
PITTSBURG, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Polk County man catches new Missouri state record walleye

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Tim Stillings of Morrisville for catching a 7-pound, 8-ounce walleye from the Sac River. Stillings caught the fish May 16 using a trotline. His record breaks the previous alternative methods record of 6-pounds, 14-ounces set in 2018. “We...
MORRISVILLE, MO
KYTV

Barry County deputies actively working leads to locate 3 escapees

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Barry County deputies and U.S. Marshals are actively working on leads after three inmates escaped from the jail on Friday morning. The Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd says they receive calls with new leads every hour. Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins should be considered armed and dangerous. Deputies ask you not to approach the three men and call 911.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
WKRN News 2

Police search for felony suspect involved in pursuit

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department continues its search for a man who authorities say stole a truck in Newton County, Missouri, and lead law enforcement on a pursuit through two states. Around 2:30 this afternoon (6/3), Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the stolen truck and attempted to make a traffic stop. That’s when […]
JOPLIN, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Men charged in connection with copper theft from Dewey business

DEWEY, Okla. — Two men are facing copper theft charges after they were found with copper from a Dewey business, according to Washington County court records. Kelly Mailcoat, 51, of Dewey and Kristopher Chapman, 37, of Bartlesville were charged on June 1 with felony intent to steal copper and felony possession of stolen copper after prosecutors allege they went to Cornerstone Electric in Dewey and removed some copper, wire cable and tubing from the business, according to an affidavit.
DEWEY, OK
tonyskansascity.com

Missouri GOP Rep. Billy Long Links Abortion & U.S. Murder Spike

A Senate hopeful takes his pro-life game to the next level and offers a scathing indictment of American culture. Here's what he has to say . . . “When I was growing up in Springfield, you had one or two murders a year. Now we have two, three, four a week in Springfield, Mo., so something has happened to our society and I go back to abortion. When we decided it was okay to murder kids in their mother’s wombs, life has no value to a lot of these folks,” Long said on Wednesday in an interview on 93.9 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

A police chase that covered two states ends in Joplin

JOPLIN, MO. — Authorities in Cherokee County began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended in Jasper County near the chat piles on North Schifferdecker. Joplin Police assisted in the chase and officers found the stolen vehicle, abandoned in J&D Offroad Park. Officials have launched a drone to try and locate the suspect.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Driver crashes into indoor pool in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say no one suffered any serious injuries after a driver crashed a car into an indoor pool in Branson. The crash happened at the Baymont Hotel Sunday on 76 Country Boulevard. Investigators say the vehicle crashed over an embankment and crashed through the glass wall....
BRANSON, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (06/03)

Kourtney N Wood of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 5/28/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Vicky Sue Wood of Clinton, MO was arrested on 5/28/2022 for burglary in the 1st degree and stealing. Jesse Dale Anspaugh of Clinton, MO was arrested on 5/28/2022 for violation of protection...
CLINTON, MO
ozarksalive.com

New effort underway to redevelop Joplin Union Depot

JOPLIN - The Joplin Union Depot is a survivor — as it hopefully will continue to be. For more than a century, the stately white structure from the romanticized age of train travel has remained: Through time, vandals, failed redevelopment and a tornado that took out parts of the rest of the town.
KOLR10 News

Over 60 acts of vandalism in two weeks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Vandalism is on the rise in Springfield. Springfield Police Department has been getting reports of smashed car windows and doors pried open across town— but the most reports stem from central Springfield. Near downtown, one woman returned to her car to find her window smashed and someone going through her things. Kate Tarrant […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Youth Rodeo underway in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. – Thursday was a nice day for the Youth Rodeo in Vernon County, Missouri. The event runs through Saturday from 8:00 pm to 10:30 pm. The public is invited and children under 6 are free. Activities include Steer Wrestling/Bull Riding, Bareback Broncs, Calf Roping Saddle Broncs,...
VERNON COUNTY, MO
