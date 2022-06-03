Joplin Police Capt William Davis honored in New York City ceremony for heroism

Capt William Davis (far right) honored in New York City, June 2, 2022, for heroism in the tragic events of March 8, 2022.

Joplin Police Dept representatives in New York City attending ceremony June 2, 2022. Capt Trevor Duncan and Capt William Davis (L-R). Capt Davis was honored in Public Safety Officer category.

NEW YORK, New York – Joplin Police Capt William Davis was honored in New York City Thursday evening. Recognized as Public Safety Officer hero of the year.

“Thank you to First Responder’s Children’s Foundation for honoring Captain Will Davis tonight in New York City, for his heroic actions on March 8th. In our grief we continue to be thankful for his actions.” — Joplin Police

The First Responders Children’s Foundation, was founded in the aftermath of 9/11 as over 800 children lost a first responder parent. The organization held “A Celebration of First Responder Heroes” Thursday evening June 2, at Gotham Hall in New York City.

The organization paid tribute to the 6.5 million first responders across the nation through “The Roll Call of Heroes” during which a representative from each category of first responder were honored on behalf of all first responders in their category:

public safety officers

firefighters

EMTs / paramedics

nurses

911 dispatchers

9/11 survivors

The award recipients included:

Capt Will Davis of the Joplin, Mo. Police Department was honored in the National Public Safety Officer category.

“He displayed unusual selflessness and courage when he stopped an assailant on a murderous rampage. During the altercation, two of Davis’s fellow officers were fatally shot and their patrol vehicle was stolen by the assailant’s flee attempt. Shots were fired at officers in pursuit, until the patrol car was wrecked in the process. As the assailant continued to fire at the officers, Davis pulled up to the scene, drew fire from the suspect, and ultimately returned fire, mortally wounding the assailant and ending the rampage.” — FRCF

All six honorees for 2022 at New York City ceremony.

The organization exists to continue supporting children of first-responders who give the ultimate sacrifice. The ones who do not come home.

“First Responders Children’s Foundation provides financial support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty as well as families enduring significant financial hardship due to tragic circumstances. First Responders Children’s Foundation also supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the community at large.” — Mission Statement

You can read more and donate to the organization by clicking here.

Read more on the other recipients in other categories by clicking here.

