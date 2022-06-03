ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Stokes boys sells lemonade for the homeless for a fifth year

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXhWk_0fz8mgCW00

A Stokes boy isn’t letting end-of-grade testing stop him from helping the community’s homeless population.

Caden Weatherington, his parents and friends will open his annual Lemonade Stand for the Homeless beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at 2702 N.C. 903 North, across from Stokes School where he is a third-grader.

This is the fifth year Caden has operated his lemonade stand, and he is expanding his offerings to include cake pops and Pirate’s Popcorn. He also is raffling four gift baskets for $5 a ticket.

“I’m trying to help the homeless. A lot of people don’t have homes,” Caden, 9, said. “People without homes deserve homes so I buy materials to help the homeless shelter.” Caden said he thinks the supplies help shelter clients feel a little more at home.

Caden has been taking his end-of-grade tests in reading and math this week. The lemonade stand is a welcome distraction from the pressures of testing, said his mom, Brigde Weatherington.

“He’s so smart and generous and all he wants to do is help people in the world. He’s not out there to do it for fame, he’s out there to help people,” she said.

Caden, his 6-year-old brother, Jayce, and friends Josie Carawan, Hattie Congleton and Maddie Page gathered at his Stokes home Wednesday to prepare signs for the stand. Caden and his dad, Cliff Weatherington, expect to spend two or three hours tonight preparing the lemonade.

Caden opened his first lemonade stand when he was 4 after he saw a man soliciting donations on the side of the road. He asked his mother what the man was doing and she explained he was likely homeless and trying to get money to eat.

“My son wanted to come home, get his piggy bank and buy him a house,” his mom said.

His parents explained he didn’t have enough to buy a house. Caden was undeterred and asked if he could sell lemonade to raise money.

He collected $125 from that first stand, bought toothbrushes and paper towels and donated them to Community Crossroads Center, the homeless shelter that serves the Greenville area.

Since then Caden has raised a total of $8,000 with his lemonade stand and all the money has gone to the shelter, his mom said.

Caden hopes to raise $2,000 this year to bring the amount to $10,000 raised in five years, Brigde Weatherington said.

Word of Caden’s generosity has spread.

“We’ve had people from Texas donate, South Dakota, he’s gotten an expansion from where people donate over the years,” she said. “We’ve had people come from miles literally to buy his lemonade by the gallon.”

In the past, Caden and his dad Cliff have made 15-20 gallons of lemonade to sell. But because people want to buy gallon containers, father and son will prepare 10 individual gallons to sell along with the 20 or more gallons that will be sold by the cup.

When people ask Caden why his lemonade tastes so good, he says because it’s made with love.

“It melts the heart,” his mom said.

“It makes me feel like we’ve done something right,” Cliff Weatherington said. “It’s nice to spend time with my son at any point but it’s definitely better doing something together when you are helping others. He understands you have to stop and help other people even if you’re in a tight spot yourself.”

The money raised by Caden, his family, friends and supporters allows him to purchase laundry detergent, bottled water and paper supplies, she said.

“When he goes to the shelter each time to make these donations, Caden loves to see their smiling faces when he goes and makes those deliveries. It’s the drive that keeps him wanting to do more,” Brigde Weatherington said.

“It means a great deal to us,” said Charles Young, executive director at Community Crossroad Center, the benefactor of Caden’s efforts. “He buys the items we typically would have to purchase for ourselves. It helps with our expenses tremendously.”

Especially this year, when inflation has driven up the prices of daily essentials such as cleaning supplies, napkins, toilet paper and paper towels.

“It’s nice to know we have people who provide the things we need and we won’t have to pay for,” Young said. “It’s amazing that a young man this age feels so good about helping our homeless population.”

The gift baskets feature lemon-themed home decor items and home fragrance products. One basket includes a Pandora bracelet.

Raffle tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the sale or ahead of time through Brigde Weatherington’s Venmo, @Brigde-Weatherington, or Cash App $BrigdeW.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Family vacations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, recently my family went on the traditional family vacation to the coast. Now, let's be honest parents, sometimes we dread it. Hauling all that stuff. Trying to keep everyone occupied and happy and just simply trying to stay cool! But I was reading an article recently on parentcircle.com about the importance of family vacations long after our childhood.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

What to look forward to at first concert in Summer Parks Series

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday night is the first installment of the Summer Parks Concert Series. It's a six concert series hosted by Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem. Each concert in the series will be on a Sunday, either at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, NC, or Triad...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
chapelboro.com

Playing in the Dirt: Hummers Are Back! Attract Hummingbirds to Your Yard

97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro.com have partnered with Orange County Master Gardeners for “Playing in the Dirt,” a monthly column exploring the fertile ground of home gardening in our community and intended to provide the information and inspiration gardeners of all skills levels need to flourish! Check back on Chapelboro each month for a new subject – from our gardens to yours!
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Greenville, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
One Green Planet

People Rescue Cardboard Box Full Of Abandoned Puppies

Someone called in an anonymous tip saying that they found a box full of puppies. Raleigh police department called Hope Animal Rescue who immediately went and saved all six adorable puppies. Source: the dodo/Youtube. The rescue team knew they had to get the puppies somewhere warm immediately. Once they arrived...
elonnewsnetwork.com

How to celebrate Pride Month in and around Alamance County

Elon student Celyz Berroa poses as Lady Liberty with various pride flags at the GLC Bi-ce cream social on Sept. 23. For Luis Garay, the director of Elon University’s Gender & LGBTQIA Center, Pride Month is not just personal, but historical too. “On a personal level, it just always...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Black bear sightings reported in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a number of reported black bear sightings in the Kernersville area, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The sightings have been ironically all reported on Saturday, which is National Black Bear Day. The sheriff’s office wants the community to know that it is not necessary to notify […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in High Point (NC)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in High Point, NC?. Located in North Carolina, High Point is known for its furniture, textiles, and bus manufacturing. This city cuts into four counties and as part of the famous Piedmont Triad, it is mostly referred to as the Home Furnishings Capital of the World.
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Year#Homeless Shelter#Lemonade Stand#Stokes School
FOX8 News

Belews Lake teen drowning victim identified

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The teenage boy who was found dead after a search of Belews Lake on Wednesday night has been identified. Elijah Edward Wyatt, 15, of Winston-Salem was a student at R.J. Reynolds High School who had dreams of becoming a NAVY Seal one day. Wyatt was found after a rigorous search […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Car crashes into Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A car crashed into a home in Winston-Salem Saturday night, according to fire officials. A vehicle traveling on Old Walkertown Road jumped almost 300 feet in the air before slamming into a home on Wanda Way. Winston-Salem officials said one person was taken to a hospital...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

These three pools will soon open in Guilford Co.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video from May 24 features how area pools open for the season. Three public pools will soon open in Guilford County for splish-splash fun!. Guilford County Parks said the pools will open beginning June 11, for weekend use only temporarily. The county said...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WBTV

$15,000 in funding awarded to Three Rivers Land Trust for canoe and kayak launch on the Uwharrie River

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Providing public access has always been a key component of the work that the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust does, and with the generous gift of $15,000 from an anonymous donor, there will be more areas for the public to recreate. This particular donation will go directly towards the construction of a canoe and kayak launch on the Uwharrie River on NC Highway 49. With no existing access in the area, this donation will be a stepping stone to providing outdoor enthusiasts with a new area to explore.
SALISBURY, NC
ourstate.com

North Carolina Zoo Adventure Getaway

The winner will receive a wild weekend in Asheboro, the heart of North Carolina. Enjoy a fun-filled day at the North Carolina Zoo, the world’s largest natural habitat zoo. You and your group of up to four will board Zoofari, an exclusive African wildlife adventure, flutter through the butterfly garden, feed a stately giraffe face-to-face, and have lunch on us. But your adventure doesn’t end there! Dinner and overnight accommodations are also provided so that you can relax. Shop for world-class pottery in Seagrove and antiques in downtown Asheboro, or hike one of our 19 trails. The winner will also receive a gift basket filled with fun items from the North Carolina Zoo and the Heart of North Carolina.
ASHEBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rise in bear encounters at NC campsites

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is a bear sighting in Stokesdale County. Visitors to national forests in western North Carolina are being warned that bears are getting close to humans and even circling campsites. The Charlotte Observer reports the U.S. Forest Service issued the warning for Pisgah...
STOKESDALE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

The Triad experiences another violent weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was another violent weekend in the Triad, sending multiple people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Friday, two men were shot in Asheboro during a burglary. Saturday, a man was shot in Winston-Salem in his back. Sunday morning, another person was shot in Winston-Salem, and...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

High Point teen graduates one month after getting heart transplant

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point teen is celebrating her eighth-grade graduation a little over a month after having a heart transplant.  14-year-old Journee Dumas started 2022 learning she had a life-threatening condition. In December, she was hospitalized. Doctors had diagnosed her with cardiomyopathy — a disease that makes it harder for the heart […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro rep. fights back after black bear hunting legalized in NC sanctuaries

(WGHP) — A Greensboro representative introduced a new bill that aims to stop black bear killings after they were legalized in three North Carolina sanctuaries. Rep. Pricey Harrison, who represents the Greensboro area, introduced House Bill 1072: Prohibit Killing Bears in Bear Sanctuaries. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission voted in February to allow permit bear hunting […]
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

205 Village Lane #C

Greensboro 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome - 1154 Square feet of living space in 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse w/ Community Pool & Tennis Courts!. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets Allowed with Pet Deposit and Owner Approval. Do not accept Section 8 vouchers. Offered by...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Foxes spotted in Piedmont Triad neighborhoods

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chances are good this time of year that you might see a fox in your neighborhood, so WXII 12's Bill O'Neil asked the experts what to do if you encounter one and if they pose a threat to people or pets. While foxes are nocturnal, people...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
332
Followers
593
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy