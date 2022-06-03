Stokes boys sells lemonade for the homeless for a fifth year

A Stokes boy isn’t letting end-of-grade testing stop him from helping the community’s homeless population.

Caden Weatherington, his parents and friends will open his annual Lemonade Stand for the Homeless beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at 2702 N.C. 903 North, across from Stokes School where he is a third-grader.

This is the fifth year Caden has operated his lemonade stand, and he is expanding his offerings to include cake pops and Pirate’s Popcorn. He also is raffling four gift baskets for $5 a ticket.

“I’m trying to help the homeless. A lot of people don’t have homes,” Caden, 9, said. “People without homes deserve homes so I buy materials to help the homeless shelter.” Caden said he thinks the supplies help shelter clients feel a little more at home.

Caden has been taking his end-of-grade tests in reading and math this week. The lemonade stand is a welcome distraction from the pressures of testing, said his mom, Brigde Weatherington.

“He’s so smart and generous and all he wants to do is help people in the world. He’s not out there to do it for fame, he’s out there to help people,” she said.

Caden, his 6-year-old brother, Jayce, and friends Josie Carawan, Hattie Congleton and Maddie Page gathered at his Stokes home Wednesday to prepare signs for the stand. Caden and his dad, Cliff Weatherington, expect to spend two or three hours tonight preparing the lemonade.

Caden opened his first lemonade stand when he was 4 after he saw a man soliciting donations on the side of the road. He asked his mother what the man was doing and she explained he was likely homeless and trying to get money to eat.

“My son wanted to come home, get his piggy bank and buy him a house,” his mom said.

His parents explained he didn’t have enough to buy a house. Caden was undeterred and asked if he could sell lemonade to raise money.

He collected $125 from that first stand, bought toothbrushes and paper towels and donated them to Community Crossroads Center, the homeless shelter that serves the Greenville area.

Since then Caden has raised a total of $8,000 with his lemonade stand and all the money has gone to the shelter, his mom said.

Caden hopes to raise $2,000 this year to bring the amount to $10,000 raised in five years, Brigde Weatherington said.

Word of Caden’s generosity has spread.

“We’ve had people from Texas donate, South Dakota, he’s gotten an expansion from where people donate over the years,” she said. “We’ve had people come from miles literally to buy his lemonade by the gallon.”

In the past, Caden and his dad Cliff have made 15-20 gallons of lemonade to sell. But because people want to buy gallon containers, father and son will prepare 10 individual gallons to sell along with the 20 or more gallons that will be sold by the cup.

When people ask Caden why his lemonade tastes so good, he says because it’s made with love.

“It melts the heart,” his mom said.

“It makes me feel like we’ve done something right,” Cliff Weatherington said. “It’s nice to spend time with my son at any point but it’s definitely better doing something together when you are helping others. He understands you have to stop and help other people even if you’re in a tight spot yourself.”

The money raised by Caden, his family, friends and supporters allows him to purchase laundry detergent, bottled water and paper supplies, she said.

“When he goes to the shelter each time to make these donations, Caden loves to see their smiling faces when he goes and makes those deliveries. It’s the drive that keeps him wanting to do more,” Brigde Weatherington said.

“It means a great deal to us,” said Charles Young, executive director at Community Crossroad Center, the benefactor of Caden’s efforts. “He buys the items we typically would have to purchase for ourselves. It helps with our expenses tremendously.”

Especially this year, when inflation has driven up the prices of daily essentials such as cleaning supplies, napkins, toilet paper and paper towels.

“It’s nice to know we have people who provide the things we need and we won’t have to pay for,” Young said. “It’s amazing that a young man this age feels so good about helping our homeless population.”

The gift baskets feature lemon-themed home decor items and home fragrance products. One basket includes a Pandora bracelet.

Raffle tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the sale or ahead of time through Brigde Weatherington’s Venmo, @Brigde-Weatherington, or Cash App $BrigdeW.