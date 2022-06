The Boston Celtics were in danger of getting run out of the building in the second half of Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. After leading the Golden State Warriors by two at halftime, the Celtics entered the fourth quarter trailing the by 12. It felt similar to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, where the C's led after two quarters, got outscored by a huge margin in the third quarter and ended up losing.

