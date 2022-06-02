ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Simple Dinner Ideas that Cost Less Than $12 for a Family of 4

simplyrealhealth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo many people think that eating healthy is expensive. And yes, it can be, if you’re paying for all the fancy schmancy pre-packaged foods with all the fun marketing over the front (and health claims, of course). Or produce that is exotic or isn’t in season (always way more...

simplyrealhealth.com

Food Network

How to Make Egg Salad Healthier

Egg salad is a classic sandwich stuffer, but with gobs of mayo mixed in, it can be high in unhealthy fats, sodium and calories. An average deli egg salad sandwich can have more than 550 calories, 30 grams of fat and 600 milligrams of sodium. Where does all that come from? Well, the main ingredients: eggs, mayo and some of the seasonings. High amounts of saturated fats can contribute to high cholesterol levels and diets high in sodium can aggravate blood pressure levels, but that doesn't mean you need to give up on egg salad altogether.
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

Creamy Citrus Berry Smoothie Recipe Is Full of Healthy Antioxidants

This berry smoothie recipe is not only delicious – it’s also a meal-in-a-glass! It’s full of powerful antioxidants and healthy carbohydrates. While you may recognize some standard smoothie ingredients, this citrus berry smoothie recipe’s signature ingredient (besides the berries!) is orange juice. And like many of my favorite recipes, you can make it in just one step!
RECIPES
Eater

Just Bring a Dip

A little while ago, a couple of friends came over to my house with about three cooler bags’ worth of options for both drinking and snacking. Only four of us would be there, but one of these friends suffers from the condition of being too generous and occasionally indecisive. So he thought he’d just bring a bunch of stuff — including several brands of canned hard seltzer, a lemon meringue pie, and a bag of garlic pretzels, if I’m remembering correctly — and see how things shook out. As is customary, there was also a container of hummus — but also another container of crazy feta, a spicy jalapeno feta dip made by Cava. As we unpacked the bags, I remember thinking, hey, this is a cool move. What if we just ate several dips for dinner? Why don’t people bring more dips to my house?
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

30-Minute Pineapple Chicken Skillet with Broccoli Is Faster Than a Trip to Hawaii

After reminiscing over old family travel photos of my husband’s grandparents, we starting talking about the places we would like to visit to make our own family travel memories. Where would you like to travel to? Hawaii is at the top of our list. Can you believe I have never been to Hawaii? Seriously. When Hawaii came into the conversation I started having a craving for Hawaiian-inspired flavors.
HAWAII STATE
Lifestyle
Recipes
Food & Drinks
30Seconds

Tender & Juicy Marinated Flank Steak Recipe Is OMG Good

OMG, this flank steak recipe is so delicious! This steak is marinated for hours then quickly grilled. The result is a tender, juicy steak. So good!. This steak recipe does need a bit of time to marinate – at least 10 hours. For a quick dinner, marinate the steak the night before. Serve with a vegetable, salad or your favorite side dish.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

A New Study Reveals America’s Favorite Way to Make Eggs, and the Results Might Surprise You

A breakfast plate, in my humble opinion, isn’t complete without eggs. Eggs are my favorite food and I enjoy them in pretty much every form (over-easy, scrambled, soft-boiled), but what about everyone else? Food blog Pantry & Larder determined the most popular egg cooking style in every state using Google Trends data, and as a self-proclaimed egg connoisseur, even I was surprised by the results.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Ingredient Swap That Will Majorly Upgrade Your Canned Tomatoes

Novice chefs and culinary connoisseurs alike can attest to the disappointment that canned tomatoes can sometimes bring to a dish. Forgetting to cut the acidity of the canned tomatoes with an additional ingredient is all it takes to throw off the balance of all the flavors you worked so hard to blend.
RECIPES
The Guardian

How to make baklava – recipe

This stickily sweet family of nutty pastries has its origins in the layered filo desserts of medieval central Asia, which, when combined with the Arab tradition of soaking pastries in syrup, produced the baklava known and loved today from Uzbekistan to north Africa. Often found in huge, golden trays on the counter of bakeries in its native region, it’s surprisingly simple to make at home, too.
RECIPES

