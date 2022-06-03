ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.Korean shares end week higher, U.S. jobs data in focus

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* KOSPI rises, ends week higher

* Korean won jumps, logs 3rd weekly gain in row

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday following the Wall Street’s rally overnight, but gains were capped as investors were cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data. The Korean won jumped, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 11.66 points, or 0.44%, at 2,670.65. The index rose 1.22% for the week.

** Despite the hopes of easing inflation pressures abroad, domestic data instead weighed on the stock market, said Daishin Securities’ analyst Lee Kyoung-min, adding that investors also took a wait-and-see approach ahead of the U.S. employment data.

** South Korea’s deputy central bank chief said annual consumer price growth would likely stay in the 5% range in June and July and that containing inflation expectations was important, as the country’s inflation hit the highest in nearly 14 years.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics inched up 0.15%, while peer SK Hynix was flat. Battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.68%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 13.0 billion won ($10.46 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,242.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.76% higher than its previous close.

** The currency strengthened 1.09% against dollar for the week, extending its gaining streak to a third in row, the longest since late October 2021.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,242.4 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,242.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 105.17 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 3.115%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 3.390%. ($1 = 1,242.3800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

