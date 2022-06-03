ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

HARRIS COUNTY ASSIST THE OFFICER

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2AM-AN ASSIST THE OFFICER HAS JUST BEEN DISPATCHED TO 10802...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 4

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPLENDORA POLICE PROMOTE OFFICERS

As the city begins to grow, So does the Splendora Police Department. Chief Wieghat promoted several people at the Department Meeting Yesterday afternoon. Please join us in congratulating the following:. Officer R. Duenas to the Rank of Specialist. Officer R. Davis to the rank of Specialist. Officer D. Santiago to...
blackchronicle.com

Texas woman fatally shoots suspected stalker who kicked in front door: Police

A Texas girl shot and killed her suspected stalker after he kicked in her entrance door, police say. The taking footage unfolded remaining Monday night time in Harris County on the Gateway at Ellington residence sophisticated. Houston Police responded to the residences and positioned a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TWO BODIES FOUND IN WOODS IN ROMAN FOREST

Just after 10 am this morning two males were riding 4-wheelers on some of the trails in the wooded area of Roman Forest Appian Way, just south of Galaxy Drive. They came across a vehicle that one of the males had spotted about two weeks ago and thought to be an abandoned vehicle. The other male decided to stop and check the vehicle. That was when he discovered a shotgun behind the vehicle on the ground. As he did this the other male discovered the body of a male not far away which had been in an extensive state of decomposition. They immediately called Roman Forest Police who responded to the scene. After arriving, Roman Forest requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit. They responded along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County Forensics. As detectives began the investigation they opened the trunk of the vehicle and found the body of a female also in a state of decomposition. The female has been identified as Magan Madison Leach, 19, from Roman Forest. She was reported missing on May 23, 2022. She was reported to be with another missing person identified as Manuel Alejandro Fuentes, 20, of Porter. It is possible he was the victim in the ditch but detectives were needing to wait until the autopsy was complete to positively identify him. They were last seen in Fuentes 2002 blue BMW 30C Convertible with Texas license number 0122G46, a paper tag. This was also the vehicle found in the woods. At the time of the disappearance, it was believed Leach may have been a victim of human trafficking and was en route to either Harris County, El Paso County, or Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. The bodies were transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
ROMAN FOREST, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Former Brazos County detention officer arrested, booked into same jail where he worked after providing inmates contraband, BCSO says

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – A former Brazos County detention officer has been arrested, accused of sneaking inmates unauthorized contraband, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Kersee has been charged with bringing a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, which is a third-degree felony. According to BCSO,...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Truck#Firefighters#Esd
KHOU

Carjacker breaks woman's arm while stealing vehicle outside NW Harris Co. store

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 68-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint outside a store in northwest Harris County Saturday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Sheriff Gonzalez said a man with a pistol approached the woman outside a Walmart off of FM 529. The man allegedly pushed the woman down, breaking her arm, before driving away in her blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson with Texas license plate JGP-4190.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

Men on 4-wheelers discover bodies of missing couple in New Caney

NEW CANEY, Texas — Investigators believe two bodies found in New Caney are those of a missing couple. Montgomery County officials said two men were riding four-wheelers in a wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday when they decided to check out a vehicle they thought was abandoned because it had been in the same location for a couple of weeks.
NEW CANEY, TX
fox44news.com

Names released of the five people reportedly killed by Gonzalo Lopez

Leon County (FOX 44) — The identities of the five people reportedly killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez have been released by their family and Crimestoppers of Houston. The five are 66-year-old Mark Collins, 18-year-old Waylon, 16-year-old Carson, 11-year-old Hudson, and 11-year-old Bryson, who is a cousin to the other three boys. All are from Tomball.
LEON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

COMMERCIAL FIRE IN PORTER

620PM-Firefighters are just arriving at the Freedom Place on Ferne Drive where a fire was reported. First units on the scene report smoke from the second floor. Firefighters are attempting to locate the source of the smoke.
MySanAntonio

Friends, family mourn father of four killed in East End hit-and-run

The family of slain Houston cyclist Sajid Barajas is still looking for answers after the 47-year-old father of four was killed on a rare bike ride home early on Memorial Day. Barajas clocked out of his shift at Grocers Supply in south Houston and biked nearly six miles into Magnolia Park, where he was killed. He normally carpooled with a coworker, but that coworker wasn't scheduled to work because of the holiday, his aunt Cristina Islas said. That meant Barajas had to take his bike to and from the warehouse, putting him in a vulnerable position as a cyclist on Houston's notoriously dangerous roadways.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy