HARRIS COUNTY ASSIST THE OFFICER

Just after 10 am this morning two males were riding 4-wheelers on some of the trails in the wooded area of Roman Forest Appian Way, just south of Galaxy Drive. They came across a vehicle that one of the males had spotted about two weeks ago and thought to be an abandoned vehicle. The other male decided to stop and check the vehicle. That was when he discovered a shotgun behind the vehicle on the ground. As he did this the other male discovered the body of a male not far away which had been in an extensive state of decomposition. They immediately called Roman Forest Police who responded to the scene. After arriving, Roman Forest requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit. They responded along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County Forensics. As detectives began the investigation they opened the trunk of the vehicle and found the body of a female also in a state of decomposition. The female has been identified as Magan Madison Leach, 19, from Roman Forest. She was reported missing on May 23, 2022. She was reported to be with another missing person identified as Manuel Alejandro Fuentes, 20, of Porter. It is possible he was the victim in the ditch but detectives were needing to wait until the autopsy was complete to positively identify him. They were last seen in Fuentes 2002 blue BMW 30C Convertible with Texas license number 0122G46, a paper tag. This was also the vehicle found in the woods. At the time of the disappearance, it was believed Leach may have been a victim of human trafficking and was en route to either Harris County, El Paso County, or Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. The bodies were transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.

ROMAN FOREST, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO