The Bruins placed three on the All-CIC Baseball Team for ’22. Landon Rogers and Ethan Morris earned 1st Team honors. Brayden Teer earned honorable mention honors. “All three were very deserving of their recognition as they all had great seasons,” said Coach Tony Uggen, “The best part is that all three return.” For Rogers and Morris, it was their second consecutive year voted 1st Team.

BLACKFORD COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO