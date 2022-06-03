MAC Scholars Celebrated at the 38th Annual Farmworker Student Recognition Ceremony

The Broward County School District is prohibiting students from bringing backpacks and bookbags to campuses for the final three days of the school year. The temporary ban, which will run from Tuesday through Thursday, is due to “overabundance of caution for security reasons,” the school district said in an email to parents and staff members. The measure will be in place for students in all ...
MIAMI – Local teens are vying for a chance to be crowned Miss South Florida Juneteenth!The competition is taking place at the Historic Hampton House.The resort was one of the few places that allowed black people stay during the 1960s.Sunday's pageant aims to build self-confidence through empowerment and leadership and also educate about Juneteenth.The holiday celebrates when the last remaining slaves were freed in Texas back in 1865.The winner will represent South Florida in the national pageant.
MIAMI - Ten-year-old Alonso Mercedes was on campus when he found a gun, concealed in a pouch on the physical education field. He immediately turned it over to a teacher. "I was scared," said Alonso. And in the wake of the tragic school shooting in Texas, it's more important now than ever to speak up. Just like 4th grader Derek Rojas did after he overheard a group of 4th graders plotting to set their school on fire last month. "I heard plan a plan b type of things. If the first plan didn't work they had...
Fort Lauderdale— Parents with school-age children that attend schools within the Broward County School District have been told that as of Tuesday June 7th, “no bookbags and backpacks will be permitted in any school building” as the school district may have received a credit threat (s) of violence that could take place in the last days of the school year.
The American Association of University Professors is getting involved in the case of three tenured professors who were laid off from Florida Memorial University. An AAUP staffer penned a letter to the school this week asking administrators to reverse the terminations. Last month, Florida Memorial laid off 10 professors, comprising...
Broward County Public Schools reported 3,143 new COVID-19 cases during May, the second-highest monthly total since school began in August, school records show. At least 1,169 students and 1,474 employees tested positive for confirmed cases of COVID-19 in May, according to the school district’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Since the...
Impassioned members of the Deerfield Beach High School community met with Superintendent Vicky Cartwright to plead their case to select one of two candidates who they believe would be a good fit for their school. Two candidates, Cristina Selvidge, a Hispanic female and Arnita Williams, a Black female, applied for...
Heads of state from across the western hemisphere are gathering in Los Angeles starting Monday for the ninth Summit of the Americas. The run-up has been shaky: some leaders, like Mexico's president, have threatened to boycott the gathering if Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua aren't invited; and critics call its immigration-focused agenda, while obviously urgent, less than electrifying.
Entrepreneur Gus Machado arrived in the United States from Cuba when he was 15, received his education in America and became a renowned auto dealer and philanthropist who donated to 47 health care and charity organizations during his lifetime. Machado, of Miami, was 87 when he died on May 16.
On a recent Thursday at Mickey’s Downtown Bistro, two men in business suits decided to put the “duel” in “dueling pianos.” They sipped wine and slapped $50 bills on the baby grand in a fierce bidding war to hear the better classic: “Edge of Seventeen” or “Landslide.”
MIAMI – South Florida schools are operating as normal Friday despite approaching tropical system.However, they are addressing weather concerns."Our district is working closely with emergency management officials to monitor the approaching tropical system and its potential impact on Broward County. We will continue to provide updates if there is any impact on school operations next week," said Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.And Miami-Dade County tweeted, "We expect heavy rain and flash flooding on Friday… we urge parents to use extreme caution when driving and during drop-off and release times." Schools in Monroe County, which is under a tropical storm warning, are already on summer break.
All South Florida counties, except for Okeechobee, are in the highest of three COVID-19 community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its weekly update posted Thursday.
Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
New measures to increase students’ safety are advancing in Florida, coming at a time of heightened public outcry in response to recent school tragedies. School safety is a sensitive topic in the Sunshine State. When a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, resulted in 19 deaths and made national news headlines on May 24, conversations across the country shifted to solutions. ...
Florida is one of the most at-risk states for flooding in the United States, and South Florida is at an even greater risk. Half of the Floridian peninsula is already submerged, and the other half is barely sitting above sea level. This means that the entire state will eventually and permanently find itself underwater.
Summer vacation is just around the corner, which means Florida will welcome plenty of residents and tourists to its pristine beaches, exciting amusement parks, and warm weather. Located in the Southeastern part of Florida, Miami is an infamous city known for its bustling nightlife, which attracts many people. But if...
The tropical storm system that caused heavy rains and flooding across Broward County Saturday caused significant water damage to two apartment buildings in Coral Springs, leaving dozens of families homeless, officials said. The storm-battered properties, including apartments at the Sherwood Square apartment complex at 1225 Riverside Drive, and another residential...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many events that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled or postponed due to the approaching tropical conditions. Here's a growing list of them. Palm Beach County offices and facilities will be closed Saturday. These include facilities such as libraries, parks and...
