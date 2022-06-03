ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

MAC College and Career Prep honored as Champions for Children Program of the Year

southdadenewsleader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Children's Trust, a premier funding source and advocate for strategic investments that improve the lives of all children and families in Miami-Dade County, honored the Mexican American Council College...

www.southdadenewsleader.com

Comments / 0

CBS Miami

Local teens vying for chance to be crowned Miss South Florida Juneteenth

MIAMI – Local teens are vying for a chance to be crowned Miss South Florida Juneteenth!The competition is taking place at the Historic Hampton House.The resort was one of the few places that allowed black people stay during the 1960s.Sunday's pageant aims to build self-confidence through empowerment and leadership and also educate about Juneteenth.The holiday celebrates when the last remaining slaves were freed in Texas back in 1865.The winner will represent South Florida in the national pageant.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Hykeem Williams names Miami football finalist likes culture change

Four-star Fort Lauderdale Stranahan wide receiver Hykeem Williams is the latest 2023 prospect to notice a change in the culture of the Miami football program. Williams commented about the Hurricanes’ culture after naming them as one of his six finalists on Sunday with Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Pitt and Texas A&M.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward School District banning backpacks for final three days of school year

The Broward County School District is prohibiting students from bringing backpacks and bookbags to campuses for the final three days of the school year. The temporary ban, which will run from Tuesday through Thursday, is due to “overabundance of caution for security reasons,” the school district said in an email to parents and staff members. The measure will be in place for students in all ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida students honored for doing the right thing

MIAMI - Ten-year-old Alonso Mercedes was on campus when he found a gun, concealed in a pouch on the physical education field. He immediately turned it over to a teacher. "I was scared," said Alonso. And in the wake of the tragic school shooting in Texas, it's more important now than ever to speak up. Just like 4th grader Derek Rojas did after he overheard a group of 4th graders plotting to set their school on fire last month. "I heard plan a plan b type of things. If the first plan didn't work they had...
MIAMI, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Miami to Key West: How Long Does It Take & What Are Your Options?

Summer vacation is just around the corner, which means Florida will welcome plenty of residents and tourists to its pristine beaches, exciting amusement parks, and warm weather. Located in the Southeastern part of Florida, Miami is an infamous city known for its bustling nightlife, which attracts many people. But if...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

From cocaine cowboys to trade captains: how the 1994 summit transformed Miami

Heads of state from across the western hemisphere are gathering in Los Angeles starting Monday for the ninth Summit of the Americas. The run-up has been shaky: some leaders, like Mexico's president, have threatened to boycott the gathering if Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua aren't invited; and critics call its immigration-focused agenda, while obviously urgent, less than electrifying.
floridapolitics.com

Veto list: Gov. DeSantis axes $250K for teacher recruitment in Duval, Miami-Dade, Orange counties

Teacher shortages in Florida grew by more than 67% between August 2020 and August 2021. Gov. Ron DeSantis used his veto pen to strike a one-time, $250,000 earmark for teacher recruitment in the 2022-23 state budget Thursday, canceling a third of the cost for a hiring program servicing high-need, low-income communities in Duval, Miami-Dade and Orange counties.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Schools operating as normal Friday despite approaching tropical system

MIAMI – South Florida schools are operating as normal Friday despite approaching tropical system.However, they are addressing weather concerns."Our district is working closely with emergency management officials to monitor the approaching tropical system and its potential impact on Broward County. We will continue to provide updates if there is any impact on school operations next week," said Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.And Miami-Dade County tweeted, "We expect heavy rain and flash flooding on Friday… we urge parents to use extreme caution when driving and during drop-off and release times." Schools in Monroe County, which is under a tropical storm warning, are already on summer break.
MIAMI, FL
WEKU

The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has formed

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning in the Gulf of Mexico on a track to come ashore in southern Florida with heavy rains and gusty wind. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds...
MIAMI, FL
miamilaker.com

Auto dealer, philanthropist Gus Machado dies

Entrepreneur Gus Machado arrived in the United States from Cuba when he was 15, received his education in America and became a renowned auto dealer and philanthropist who donated to 47 health care and charity organizations during his lifetime. Machado, of Miami, was 87 when he died on May 16.
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

Low and Slow Cooking: 60 Hands-Off Recipes That Are Worth the Wait Book Signing with Chef Robyn Almodovar 6/18/22

Low and Slow Cooking: 60 Hands-Off Recipes That Are Worth the Wait Book Signing with Chef Robyn Almodovar. Get your own signed copy of Chef Robyn Almodovar’s Low and Slow Cooking. As the winner of both Chopped and Cutthroat Kitchen, Chef Almodovar has mastered the art of slow-cooking to create flavorful and bold slow cooked roasts which she now shares with the world through her book. Chef Almodovar will be signing from 2:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m on June 18th. No tickets necessary.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
mighty990.com

BREAKING: Miami, South Florida Bracing for More than Foot of Rain

DEVELOPING STORY: Catastrophic flooding has already begun to submerge Miami and other parts of South Florida as a tropical storm system moves from the Gulf of Mexico into the Atlantic Ocean. Severe flooding has already been reported in Naples. And some towns have already reported as much as 10 inches of rainfall. Last night hundreds of Miami club-goers were trapped when streets were turned into rivers. Click here to watch videos of the flooding.
MIAMI, FL

