Racine, WI

Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

WJFW-TV
 3 days ago

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police say two people have been shot at a cemetery south of Milwaukee. Racine police described the shooting Thursday as a "critical" incident and urged people to stay away. Police said multiple shots were fired in the direction of a funeral service. Sgt. Kristi Wilcox says a...

www.wjfw.com

KAAL-TV

Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Two people were shot at a cemetery south of Milwaukee on Thursday, police said. Racine police described the shooting as a "critical" incident and urged people to stay away. Police said multiple shots were fired in the direction of a funeral service Thursday afternoon. Sgt. Kristi...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Bend and Brew returns for fifth year

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- How does free coffee, beer and yoga with a view of Lake Michigan sound? You'll be able to enjoy all three of those things at this year's Bend & Brew in Racine. Kelly Kruse, the Executive Director of the Downtown Racine Corporation joined CBS 58...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Earl Thorne sought by US Marshals

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help to locate 22-year-old Earl Thorne – a man considered armed and dangerous. "The investigation (expanded) beyond state lines," a U.S. Marshal explained. "Friends and family – somebody knows where he is at." Marshals...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A 34-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged in the deaths of six people who were found dead in January at a Milwaukee duplex. Court documents said the killings happened during a botched drug robbery. Bail was set at $1 million Sunday for Travis Lamar Birkley who is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Customers unhappy with roofing contractor; Contact 6 investigates

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. - Delays, excuses and broken promises. Unhappy customers tell Contact 6 that was their experience with Platinum Construction. Now, some of those customers are turning to the courts. Every day, Erick Kissner says he picks up debris on his property from a roof job gone wrong. Kissner is...
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Tiny homes serve bigger purpose for veterans

RACINE, WIS (CBS 58) -- Almost 40,000 veterans are without a shelter in the U.S. on any given night. But for the last few years, the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin has been working to reduce those numbers here in the Badger State. On Yout Street in Racine you'll find the...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington police records concerns

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Wrestling over records, the Racine County district attorney doubles down after reports she's directing police departments to limit the release of public information. Tricia Hanson says the departments are acting lawfully in protecting information related to criminal investigations. Hanson responded to an article published in the Racine...
BURLINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 4 injured in 3 incidents

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Saturday night in the city of Milwaukee. The first shooting happened near 26th and Mineral around 7 p.m. A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The second shooting happened around 8:15 near 29th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Racine mayor issues curfew ordinance over weekend

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Another update following the tragic cemetery shooting in Racine has been given, this one in the form of Racine Mayor Cory Mason. Mayor Mason has issued a juvenile curfew ordinance through the weekend, meaning anyone under 18 must be home by 11 p.m. The Mayor...
RACINE, WI
kytvnews.com

Multiple People Injured in Shooting at Wisconsin Cemetery During Funeral

4.nbcla.com— A shooting at a cemetery south of Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon resulted in multiple victims, police said. redstate.com—Multiple People Reportedly Injured in Shooting at Racine, Wisconsin Cemetery. Multiple shots were fired at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin, Thursday afternoon, reportedly during the funeral of a man who was killed by police last week, leaving five people injured, accord.
RACINE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Woman Arrested In WI For Driving Under The Influence With 4 Kids In Car

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A woman was arrested in western Wisconsin Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence with four children in the car. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, dispatch received a complaint about a car driving erratically, westwards on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County. A trooper saw the car and stopped it around 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee was driving with four children in the car, who were as old as 10 years old and as young as 2 years old. A field sobriety test determined she was driving the car while impaired, the state patrol says. She was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a chemical test. She’ll be taken to St. Croix County Jail and held on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired with minors in the car, lane deviation, having no insurance, and open intoxicants.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Weekend Roundup: Healing House is Wisconsin's first first medical recuperative shelter for families experiencing homelessness

The Healing House in Madison is the first medical recuperative shelter for families experiencing homelessness in Wisconsin, Angelica Euseary reports for the Cap Times. The program was one of six across the country awarded with a two-year grant from the CDC Foundation and National Institute for Medical Respite Care. The Healing House is designed to integrate behavioral health services and medical care to those experiencing homelessness.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Bail set at $1,000,000 for suspect in six-victim homicide case

MILWAUKEE – Bail has been set at $1,000,000 for a man accused of killing six people inside of a Milwaukee home back in January. 34-year-old Travis Lamar Birkley is facing six counts of Felony Murder-Armed Robbery in Milwaukee County Court. Birkley made his initial appearance in court on Sunday...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WATCH NOW: Kenosha’s summer season soars | Local News

You may have heard this rumour: Summer is back. And here's the proof: Weekends — and some weeknights, too — are filling up with events. We're suddenly having to make hard choices because there are so many fun things popping up all at once. That's a...
KENOSHA, WI

