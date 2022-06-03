ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lots of Sunshine for Saturday

By Patrick Pete
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
High pressure dominates the weekend forecast— which means lots of sunshine and it will feel great as well! High temperatures will range in the mid-80s for much of next week. A cold front will bring the next chance for rain on Tuesday.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 85. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

