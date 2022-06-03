ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This UAE billionaire sheiks’ $450 million megayacht is so luxurious that eco-warrior Leonardo Di Caprio borrowed it twice. The Wolf of Wall Street star threw such a wild party that guests and crew were ‘sworn to secrecy’ before the party even started.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome recent unfortunate events have shifted the focus on the superyachts of Russian billionaires and their magnificence. No doubt superyachts like Eclipse, Solaris, Dilbar, and Nord, among others, are exemplary, but there are more ships in the sea worthy of the accolades. Lurssen-built A+, formerly dubbed Topaz, has held the attention...

