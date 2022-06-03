This UAE billionaire sheiks’ $450 million megayacht is so luxurious that eco-warrior Leonardo Di Caprio borrowed it twice. The Wolf of Wall Street star threw such a wild party that guests and crew were ‘sworn to secrecy’ before the party even started.

There is nowhere I've felt happier than in Ibiza, and there is nowhere I've felt worse than in Ibiza. These two statements may seem contradictory, but in fact, they're closely connected. Ibiza is my favorite place on the planet. For the past two decades, it's been the only destination I've visited every year — except one. When the pandemic grounded me in London for 18 months, I missed my friends in New York City and my family in Paris. But what I really missed — missed with a physical ache — were evenings in Ibiza, when the light turns rose-pink and gold, the air fills with the chirp of cicadas, and you can actually feel your skin prickle with anticipation as you wonder what adventures the night will bring.

