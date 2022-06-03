ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugarcreek, OH

Fabulous 50's Fling returns to Sugarcreek

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245hIR_0fz8gQfg00

SUGARCREEK – Its that time again to put your glad rags on and join the fun at the 31st Fabulous 50’s Fling to be held June 10-11 in downtown Sugarcreek and at the pavilion behind the fire station.

The event is sponsored by the Sugarcreek Business Association, the village and many other sponsors. It is held rain or shine.

The Fling features classic cars, great music, live entertainment and food provided by local non-profit organizations and food trucks.

On June10, the Cruise-In will be held. It is a free open-class event with vehicles newer than 1999. The event will begin with the first 100 cars receiving a dash plaque. DJ Spikeman will play tunes from 4 to 8 p.m. No registration is required.

The Wine Country cruise and poker run is a self-driving tour of five local wineries. It starts about 3 p.m. and begins at Silver Moon Winery, 4915 Old Rt. 39 NW, Dover, and will end at the car show grounds in Sugarcreek. The cruise-in can be completed at each individual’s leisure. Other wineries included are Breitenbach Winery, Swiss Heritage/Hans Place, Winetagous and Baltic Mill. Each participating in the Wine Country cruise can also take part in the Poker Run which is optional.

On June 11, registration will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. After 1 p.m. no cars will be registered. The first 150 cars to register will receive a T-shirt and dash plaque. A group of professional judges will judge the car show, for cars 1999 and older. The cars are judged prior to entering the grounds. The car show will be held from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Awards will be given at 4 p.m. and include $500 for Best of Show and the top 50 cars will a unique award.

Those interested can pre-register at (images/50’sEntryForm.pdf). Print and fill out the form and send it to the Business Association. Present the pre-registration form and pay as you move down North Broadway.

Also on June 11, the musical entertainment will feature The BelAirs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the pavilion. Visitors can dance to the music of the 50’s and 60’s.

The event has been recognized by “Cruisin Times” publication as one of the best car shows held in the area.

For information visit www.fab50’sfling.com or 50’s Fling Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Related
Your Radio Place

Airport Corner #26: Aerial Tour Update

By: Carl La Rue, local pilot & businessman. News, facts and personal opinion, speaking for himself and not as a representative of the airport or this website. Most progress that we humans engage in can be seen from the air, unless an attempt is made to disguise it, like weapons caches and military movements. What can’t be seen directly can be inferred by a myriad of clues.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Let's journey back to a picnic at OSR in 1900

It's easy to guess that in 1896, when the Intermediate Penitentiary opened in Mansfield, people around here had never seen anything like it ... or people in Ohio and the entire Midwest for that matter. For the next 30 years the place became something of a tourist attraction. There was...
MANSFIELD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Want free Cedar Point tickets?

**Related Video Above: Pay more for thrills: Why prices could be rising at Cedar Point.** SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — In an effort to entice more people to donate blood in the upcoming months, the Red Cross is offering up free Cedar Point tickets. “Blood and platelet donations tend to decline during the summer months when […]
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Sugarcreek, OH
richlandsource.com

Ayla's Bridal and Formal opens in Mansfield

MANSFIELD – Ayla Yard wiped tears of joy from her eyes as she stood next to her husband, surrounded by family, friends and an array of wedding dresses. Yard’s own wedding day has come and gone, but she hopes to make an impact on many more brides with her new shop, Ayla’s Bridal and Formal.
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Winery#Vehicle Shows#Wine Country#Swiss Heritage Hans Place
Isla Chiu

This Popular Coffee Chain is Opening a Location in Brook Park, Ohio

A new business is coming to Brook Park, a westside suburb of Cleveland. Soon, coffee lovers in the city will have another option to get their caffeine fix in the morning. Biggby Coffee, a Michigan-based coffeehouse chain, is opening a location at 15344 Snow Road, where the now-closed Brook Park branch of PNC Bank used to be and which is across the street from AutoZone.
BROOK PARK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
clevelandmagazine.com

This Lakefront Canton Home has a 1,000-Square-Foot Closet

This "glam farmhouse" boasts 12,000 square feet in all on a 150-acre stretch in Jackson Township. The vision was born when Sandy and Jeff Doll happened upon a lot in their neighborhood on the private, 150-acre Lake Cable in Canton’s Jackson Township. “We wanted a place for our children...
CANTON, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

9 of the Best Antique Stores in Ohio

If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for Mexican food? If you're in the Cleveland area, you should check out these local restaurants. This local chain serves some of the best and most authentic Mexican food in Greater Cleveland. Customers love their al pastor and chorizo tacos, and on Taco Tuesdays, you can get 3 tacos and a fountain drink for 11 dollars. Their bowls, burritos, and fajitas are also delicious. If you have room for dessert, check out the flan. And if you're a fan of margaritas, come here on Thursdays, when they offer 16-ounce margaritas for $6.99.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy