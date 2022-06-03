ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen driver indicted on charges stemming from crash that claims two, injures officer

By Gary Allen
 3 days ago

WCSO Deputy Michael Trotter continues to recover from injuries incurred in May 27 crash near Beaverton

The teenage driver investigators say is responsible for a horrific crash that left two of his passengers dead and a sheriff's deputy critically injured is facing felony charges.

The Beaverton Police Department detectives arrested Southridge High School student Xavier Denzel Rodriguez, 18, on May 27 after a lengthy stay in the hospital. He is alleged to have slammed his Nissan Altima into Deputy Michael Trotter's SUV patrol vehicle at the intersection of Tualatin Valley Highway and Murray Boulevard after running a red light at a high rate of speed.

Trotter, a St. Paul resident, suffered life-threatening injuries, including a smashed pelvis, internal bleeding and extensive damage to his left leg. Trotter's wife told a Portland TV station that her husband's prognosis is that he will not regain full use of his leg.

Trotter is a seven-year veteran of the sheriff's office, having started as a reserve officer in 2013, and became a full-time patrol deputy in 2015.

Rodriguez was indicted by a Washington County grand jury while still in the hospital. He was arrested on May 27 after emerging from the hospital.

"The defendant … did unlawfully and recklessly cause serious physical injury to Michael Trotter by means of a motor vehicle, a dangerous weapon," Senior Deputy District Attorney Andrew Freeman wrote in the indictment.

Rodriguez faces multiple counts first-, second- and third-degree manslaughter, three counts of second-degree assault, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Of the dozen charges he faces, 10 are felonies.

He was arraigned in Washington County Circuit Court last week and pleaded not guilty to the charges. His bail was set at $1.25 million.

Two SHS students, 17-year-old Matthew Nicholas Amaya and 16-year-old Juan Pablo Pacheco-Aguilera, were killed in the crash. Two other Southridge students were seriously injured in the crash as well.

Rodriguez is represented by Hillsboro attorney Carlita Marchitto and was scheduled for a status hearing in Washington County Circuit Court on Friday (results were unavailable at press time).

In a GoFundMe account set up to defray the family's expenses since the crash, organizer Mitchell Pereira said Trotter "has progressed significantly and we are confident in his recovery and level of care he is receiving.

"We've been focusing our attention on him, his care and the family," Pereira said. "Mike is eager to return home and is fighting hard every single day."

The fund, with an original goal of $100,000, had topped $116,788 as of June 2.

"Deputy Trotter is still in a local hospital and his recovery is slow," Sgt. Danny DiPetro, the WCSO public affairs officer, said in an email. "He is still in stable condition, communicating with family, friends and medical staff, but please understand that Deputy Trotter sustained severe injuries, and his recovery will be a long process."

bluelake
2d ago

Rodriguez, is a young person out for a good time with no regard to others. He will have to live with his irresponsible actions of killing two friends and seriously injuring two others, and will pay for this for the rest of his miserable life. Speeding and drinking in a car with total disregard for others.

