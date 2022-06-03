ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Party for Alzheimer's research funding heads to Tumwater Vineyard

By Raymond Rendleman
 3 days ago

Longest Day Campaign event looking to again raise more than $10,000 for cause

If you are looking for an evening out in West Linn, the fourth annual Solstice Sip has you covered.

On Tuesday, June 21, Solstice Sip will be back in person to raise awareness and funding for the Alzheimer's Association's Longest Day Campaign. Solstice Sip, a wine and beer tasting event will be at the Tumwater Vineyard, a founding sponsor of the event that graciously donated the event space.

Solstice Sip, held each year on or near the summer solstice has been widely supported by community sponsors and will include wine tastings from both Tumwater Vineyard and multiple wineries out of the Carlton Winemaker's Studio, beer from 10 Barrel, appetizers from local caterer It's All Gouda PDX, raffle prizes and live mini concert with singer/songwriter Trent Beaver.

"We are so thrilled to be able to open this event to the public to increase awareness for the Alzheimer's Association. It's a very fun night supporting a great cause," said event founder Lindsay Paxton.

Solstice Sip began in the backyard of Brandon and Lindsay Paxton of West Linn to support a family friend who had been diagnosed at the age of 60 with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. In the first year, 80 attendees and community supporters raised over $12,000 at an intimate wine and beer tasting event. After two years of supporting the cause remotely due to COVID, the fundraising team is aiming to raise more than $15,000.

"This event would truly not be possible without our incredible event sponsors and community partners, and we look forward to exceeding our fundraising goals," Paxton said.

In addition to the live event, Solstice Sip is hosting a raffle with a grand prize worth over $750; the prize includes two lift tickets to Mt. Hood Meadows, and the winner's choice of a stay at ZigZag Chalet on Mt. Hood or two tickets to a Field & Vine Events dinner. You can support the cause by entering the raffle even if you're not available to attend the in-person Solstice Sip event.

Event and raffle tickets are both available at solsticesip.com.

Solstice Sip sponsors

Thanks to the generosity of local sponsors, 100% of event and raffle proceeds benefit the Alzheimer's Association's Longest Day campaign.

Aesthetic Experience

Tumwater Vineyard

Carlton Winemaker's Studio

ZigZag Chalet

Code3 Creative

Fire Dog Productions

Field & Vine Events

10 Barrel Brewery

Mt. Hood Meadows

Christopher Bridge Winery

Chris James Cellars

Arrivederci Wine & Jazz

La Fiesta Restaurant and Tequila Bar

47th Avenue Farm

Big Fir Designs

Halo Art and Design

Portland Tribune

West Linn to celebrate Juneteenth

Festivities with music, food and more to take place June 19 at Willamette Park. For the first time ever, the city of West Linn plans to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States. The celebration will take place 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Willamette Park.
WEST LINN, OR
