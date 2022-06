It took nearly five and a half hours and the teams combined to send thirteen different players to the mound on Sunday night as the Hoptown Hoppers held on for a 5-4 victory over the host Paducah Chiefs. The contest fell just short of the longest in Hopper history, an 18-inning victory over Madisonville in 2015.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO