ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians look to continue win streak, play the Orioles

By The Associated Press
kentuckytoday.com
 3 days ago

Cleveland Guardians (22-24, second in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (22-31, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (2-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -135, Orioles +115; over/under is 8...

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
testudotimes.com

Four-star class of 2023 guard Jahnathan Lamothe commits to Maryland men’s basketball

Maryland men’s basketball has picked up a commitment from class of 2023 shooting guard Jahnathan Lamothe, he announced on Sunday. Lamothe recently took an official visit to College Park from June 2-3, and he declared his commitment to the program just a couple of days later. He chose Maryland over the likes of Georgetown, UCF — both schools where he also took official visits — and Penn State.
MARYLAND STATE
restaurantclicks.com

11 Baltimore Rooftop Bars with Skyline Views

A rooftop bar is one the best ways to get the most out of cool, summer nights while enjoying the sights of Baltimore. The ambiance is key to any rooftop bar, but there are plenty of other factors, like location and price, that I look out for when I’m going out.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Annapolis Player Splurges On $30 Scratch-Off, Wins $100,000

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A man from Annapolis who enjoys playing Maryland Lottery scratch-offs hit it big when he bought a $100,000 Lucky instant ticket. He won the game’s $100,000 top prize!. With his winnings, the 46-year-old plans to either buy or build a house, as he currently lives...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Channelocity

Most expensive Baltimore neighborhoods--do you own a home here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Baltimore, Maryland is a city rich in history. "Baltimore was established in 1729 and named for the Irish barony of Baltimore (seat of the Calvert family, proprietors of the colony of Maryland). It was created as a port for shipping tobacco and grain, and soon local waterways were being harnessed for flour milling."
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Baltimore, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
foxbaltimore.com

Tropical Storm Alex is Finally the First Named Storm of 2022

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. June 5 — Tropical storm Alex is the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. This is the same system that started as Agatha in the eastern Pacific before dumping heavy rain in Mexico and then flooding rain in Southern Florida this weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorestyle.com

Soul and Jazz Superstars at Capital Jazz Fest This Weekend

Baltimore’s first weekend in June begins with a regional tradition—the 29th annual Capital Jazz Fest in Columbia. Legendary soul and jazz artists from all over will grace the Merriweather Post Pavilion stage on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. To kick off the show, there will be an indie soul showcase from 8:30-10 p.m. at Maryland Live! Casino on Friday, June 3.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

The Prime Rib, a longstanding Mount Vernon steakhouse, will stay put for now

The Prime Rib, once rumored to be moving from its home of 57 years in Mount Vernon to the Village of Cross Keys development in north Baltimore, will stay put for now. The venerable steakhouse has pulled out of lease negotiations for a space at Cross Keys, according to Arsh Mirmiran, a principal at Caves Valley Partners, the development firm charged with revitalizing the retail and office center.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Aaron Civale
Person
Shane Bieber
biznewspost.com

Climate change is forcing schools to close early for ‘heat days’

Temperatures kept rising in Philadelphia and Baltimore. Finally, it was just too hot to keep students in classrooms without air conditioning. On Tuesday, both systems let students out early. For Principal Richard M. Gordon IV, it was just another early-summer day in the halls of his West Philadelphia high school,...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s Only Workers Comp Pharmacy Now Open in Annapolis

RescueMeds Pharmacy has announced its opening in Annapolis, MD. Led by CEO Colleen Shields, RescueMeds is an anomaly in the pharmacy world. Rescue Meds is a fixture for many attorneys and stakeholders in the worker’s compensation space. RescueMeds exclusively serves injured workers in Maryland, as well as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. More states […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians#The Orioles
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's Most Wanted | Baltimore man sought in stabbing attack

It was just after midnight in August 2021. A neighbor living on Madison Street in Baltimore called 911 after she has witnessed a gruesome, bloody scene. A man attacked and stabbed the victim in the middle of the street. The U.S. Marshals Service has identified the suspect as Raymond Vernon...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Trans Pride Grand March Kicks Off On Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 1,000 people are expected Saturday for Baltimore City’s inaugural Trans Pride Grand March. Baltimore Safe Haven, a trans-led nonprofit based in Charles Village, is organizing the festivities. The march starts at 1 p.m. at Charles Street and 33rd Street and will make its way south to 23rd Street. “Trans pride isn’t just for trans people. It’s for anyone who is an ally or an advocate for our community,” Ngaire Philip of Baltimore Safe Haven said. “Trans people are definitely marginalized in our society. I see it every day. So, we really want to take time to celebrate our existence.” After the parade, a block party and performances will continue into the evening. “It’s not until you connect with someone you can really see what’s going on in their lives and what resources they may need,” Philip said. The group shared photos in March of bigoted and threatening vandalism at its Charles Street office.  “To me, that act is just proof our work is no where close to being done,” Philip said. “It’s proof we need support from our community to prevent things like that or worse things from happening.”  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Firefighters Help Sailboat In Distress In Patapsco River

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters helped the occupants of a sailboat that ran aground in the Patapsco River Friday, according to the local firefighter’s union. The union said in a social media post that the fire department’s fireboat found the sailboat near the 3000 block of South Hanover Street. 🌊WATER RESCUE⛵️Middle Branch of Patapsco River near 3001 S Hanover St 21225#Brooklyn@PhyliciaPorter_#BMORESBravest #BCFDSOC Fireboat assisted a sailboat that had ran aground. pic.twitter.com/RsjiZF4Fpo — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 3, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies in south Baltimore shooting Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed by gunfire in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 6:17 p.m., Southern District patrol officers were called to Ramsay at Ashton Street, for a report of a shooting. Once in the area,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fire spread in multiple west Baltimore row homes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Sunday, Baltimore City Fire Department battled flames in multiple row homes in the Mosher neighborhood of west Baltimore. Fire can be seen pouring from the windows of the homes on the 900 block N Dukeland st. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Annapolis Gears Up for A Bigger, Second Juneteenth Celebration

Not so long ago, Phyllis “Tee” Adams embarked on a personal mission to learn all that she could about the history of Juneteenth. An idea to create a celebratory event in Annapolis developed after the visionary and founder of the Annapolis Juneteenth Celebration had a dream which sparked her to assemble a team and plan a festival amid the pandemic. As a result, an inaugural celebration was held on June 19, 2021. Additionally, a ticketed VIP reception kicked off festivities the preceding Friday night.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy