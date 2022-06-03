ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

Letter: Adam Khosroabadi makes great City Council pick

By Greg Hemer
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 3 days ago
Greg Hemer: Appointee's character when no one is watching proves that he means what he says and stands for

At our May 24 Planning Commission, we were on a 10-minute break — Adam Khosroabadi, me and another planning commissioner. We went outside to catch some fresh air.

In the doorway at the City Hall entrance was a person sleeping blocking one of the doors. The other commissioner and I had an annoyed look on our faces because the entrance was blocked. We all went outside, enjoyed the non-rainy weather, and went to return inside the building. The person sleeping woke up and started to rant about being hit by a truck and started to show his scars. The other commissioner and I quickly entered the building, avoiding the situation.

Adam stopped, knelt down next to the person, asked him if he was OK, and then asked him if he needed any help. Adam did this without hesitation or thought and wanted to make sure the person was supported, recognized and being cared for.

Throughout Adam's tenure on the Planning Commission, he has fought for affordable housing, finding solutions for those in need and supported projects that aim toward those goals. Adam and I may not share the same views on how to accomplish the concerns we face in Milwaukie today or even see eye to eye on what the major concerns are, but his character, when no one is watching, certainly proves that not only does he mean what he says and stands for, but is willing to do the work and carries the compassion to see it get done.

I believe that this was also a strength of Councilor Angel Falconer. For this reason and many more, Adam Khosroabadi is the perfect replacement for Councilor Falconer.

Milwaukie resident Greg Hemer is a member of the city's Planning Commission.

Comments / 0

