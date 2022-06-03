CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around. 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around. 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the....

First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny, no humidity, mid to upper 70s

If you liked yesterday, you're going to love today! Our pleasant stretch rolls on with another day of mostly sunny skies and no humidity.Temps will be a few degrees cooler, mainly in the mid to upper 70s. Beautiful for early June! Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows falling into the 50s for most. We'll keep it going for Monday with yet another day of warm sunshine.Highs tomorrow will top out in the 70 along the coast and low 80s inland. Even Tuesday starts out fine before clouds thicken into the afternoon.Our next chance of showers moves in late on Tuesday, leading to an unsettled midweek period with showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday. Have a good one! 
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for scattered downpours

Alert: Yellow Alert for this afternoon into this evening for isolated to scattered downpours that could lead to some flooding. There's also a slight risk for severe thunderstorms south of the city where we could see locally damaging winds.Forecast: With the exception of a few stray showers, today gets off to a quiet start. But it looks like showers/thunderstorms make a comeback this afternoon -- mainly after 1PM -- and linger into this evening. The severe threat seems to be on the southern fringe of our area, but we should at least see some downpours (localized flooding) and rumbles of thunder around here. We should catch a break late this evening into the early overnight hours, then another round of showers will sweep through closer to daybreak. Any showers early tomorrow morning will be followed by clearing skies, decreasing humidity and highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be sunny, warm and pleasant with highs in the 70s. Sunday we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. 
A pleasant, dry start to the week, gives way to possible showers

Eastern Massachusetts may get some much-needed rainfall mid-week. A few rain showers may offer relief next week as nearly 75 percent of Massachusetts grapples with extremely dry conditions. The National Weather Service’s Boston bureau predicts a dry start to the week on Sunday and Monday, with some rainfall due mid-week...
CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County, including. Interstate 8 west of Ocotillo. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for...
Massive pollen clouds sweep through Massachusetts

The clouds, resembling smoke or fog in some areas, were caused by a cold front. Wednesday’s rain brought a welcome reprieve for Massachusetts residents, not just from the heat of Memorial Day weekend, but from the large amounts of pollen sweeping the region. In recent days, a particular weather...
