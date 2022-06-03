ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be treated equally, says Red Bull boss Christian Horner

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQwzZ_0fz8cmHc00

F1 is looking ahead to next weekend’s the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with more intrigue than ever surrounding the 2022 season.

Sergio Perez is one of the most fascinating characters in the sport, triumphing in a chaotic and thrilling race in Monte-Carlo on Sunday, before immediately extendeding his Red Bull contract to 2024 on Monday. The good news kept coming for Red Bull when the FIA dismissed complaints against both drivers, Perez and Max Verstappen , from Ferrari . But there is potential conflict in the air if Perez can keep his resurgence going to challenge the world champion’s superiority.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has made clear Verstappen will not be given preferential treatment over his teammate Perez unless he is clearly the only title contender of the pair. Perez claimed his second win of the season at Monaco last weekend as Verstappen finished third. The result brough the Mexican to within 15 points of Verstappen at the top of the overall standings, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc sandwiched between them.

Asked if Verstappen was the No1 priority, Horner told Bloomberg: “We are not talking about Sergio Perez Racing or Max Verstappen Racing here. It’s about Red Bull Racing. The drivers work for the team and bear this responsibility. It is important that they realise that the ambitions of the team are greater than their own.”

Follow all the latest news, rumours and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton ‘insurance policy’ backed by Williams boss

Mercedes reserve driver Nyck De Vries has been praised by Williams chief Dave Robson following his outing at the Barcelona Grand Prix amid talk that the Dutchman could be an “insurance policy” for Toto Wolff should Lewis Hamilton retire. Former Formula E champion De Vries took Alex Albon’s Williams seat in FP1 at the Circuit de Catalunya and Robson was left impressed by the 27-year-old’s performance. De Vries has been on the books at Mercedes since 2020. “His pace was there. His ability to understand the tyre and do the out-lap correctly, was really impressive,” Williams head of performance Robson...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘Why should I stop?’: Lewis Hamilton shuts down F1 retirement talk

Lewis Hamilton has again rejected suggestions he could walk away from Mercedes and retire during or after this season.The seven-time world champion has been unable to recapture form and consistency to engage in another title fight with Max Verstappen, with his team not yet ensuring the new car design for the 2022 season is in perfect working order.A series of finishes low down the leaderboard has Hamilton only sixth after seven races, with just 50 points accumulated so far - and teammate George Russell 34 ahead of him in fourth.Martin Brundle claimed after the Spanish Grand Prix that Hamilton’s willingness...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Christian Horner
The Independent

Mick Schumacher could become a victim of ‘brutal and cold’ F1, says two-time World Rally champion

Mick Schumacher will be cast aside by “brutal and cold” F1 unless he reduces his number of crashes and starts to outperform Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen, warns two-time World Rally champion Walter Röhrl.Schumacher is yet to score a point this season - with Nicholas Latifi of Williams the only other regular driver to suffer that ignominy - whereas his fellow Haas driver Magnussen has impressed to rack up 15 points.The German has also suffered a number of crashes during practice sessions, qualifying and most recently during the Monaco Grand Prix when he ploughed into the barrier at the Swimming Pool...
The Independent

Red Bull expecting grid to go in ‘one particular direction’ at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan has said the team are “open-minded to change” as they look to evolve their RB18 car over the season and get the edge on championship rivals Ferrari.Red Bull and Ferrari have been closely matched over the first seven races of the season but the momentum is with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez heading into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this weekend.Perez delivered Red Bull’s fourth consecutive victory when he beat Carlos Sainz to win the Monaco Grand Prix, with Verstappen taking the previous three races to build a points lead over Charles Leclerc...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘Nothing’ between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in F1 title race, confirms Christian Horner

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are set to go toe-to-toe in the Formula One championship race this season, according to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.Last year it was very much Verstappen as the title fighter against Lewis Hamilton, with Perez largely the second driver often tasked with trying to take points and places off Mercedes wherever possible.This time around, though, he has started in formidable fashion and the top three - the Red Bull duo and Ferrar’s Charles Leclerc - are separated by just 15 points after seven rounds.Perez has claimed four podium spots, with one victory in France,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal crushes Casper Ruud to win 14th French Open and 22nd grand slam title

Rafael Nadal defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets to win a record-extending 14th French Open and 22nd grand slam title, in what is perhaps the toughest and most remarkable triumph of the Spaniard’s storied career at Roland Garros.At 36, Nadal becomes the oldest French Open champion in history and his victory on the Paris clay comes just weeks after his participation in the tournament was thrown into doubt due to a painful foot injury.It left Nadal admitting throughout his run to the title that this French Open could be his last and heightened the drama as he survived marathon matches...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull Racing#F1#Fia#Monaco#Mexican#Bloomberg
The Independent

UFC 275 time: When does Teixeira vs Prochazka start in the UK and US this weekend?

UFC 275 takes place in Singapore this Saturday, with two titles on the line after a rematch of arguably the greatest women’s fight in UFC history.The headline bout pits light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (33-7) against Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1), who has surged up the division after holding gold in other promotions. Despite his vast experience, Poland’s Prochazka is still just 29, while Brazilian Teixeira became the second oldest champion in UFC history with his title win last year.In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) defends her belt against Taila Santos (19-1), who is seeking to end “Bullet”’s...
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

682K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy