Plymouth, MN

Entertainment in the Parks Series begins June 3 in Plymouth

Sun Sailor
Sun Sailor
 3 days ago

Free activities and events are set for Plymouth this summer as part of the annual Entertainment in the Parks series.

The series kicks off June 3, and features concerts, dance, a water ski show and other performances. The following June events are held at the Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., unless otherwise noted:

Beaches and Bonfires – 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, East Medicine Lake Park, 1740 East Medicine Lake Blvd.

Sawyer’s Dream – 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9

Plymouth Rockers – 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14

Natyakala Dance Group – 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16

Plymouth Concert Band – 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23

Water Ski Show – 6 p.m. Monday, June 27, Parkers Lake Park, 15205 County Road 6

Happy Birthday America Parade – 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30

The events are free and open to the public. No registration is required.

In addition to Entertainment in the Parks, the outdoor Plymouth Farmers Market also begins in June. The market is scheduled to be open from 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays June 22 through Oct. 5 at the Parkers Lake Playfield parking lot, 15500 County Road 6.

To view other upcoming Parks and Recreation events, visit plymouthmn.gov/specialevents.

KARE 11

'Shaver Shuffle 5k' kicks off in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Runners and walkers took advantage of the beautiful weather on Saturday to get outside and get some exercise while raising money for a good cause. Everyone gathered at the new starting point location at the Northwest Greenway in Plymouth to help raise money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund at the Shaver Shuffle 5k.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Open Streets’ Makes Minneapolis Return With Lyndale Avenue Takeover

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Open Streets season is back in Minneapolis. And to kick it off, a three-mile stretch of Lyndale Avenue South was closed for part of Sunday afternoon. The purpose of these events is simple: Close the street to traffic so people can enjoy the space worry-free. (credit: CBS) Sunday, that meant shopping, walking and enjoying each other’s company. “This is our first time coming to this particular event, but we’ve been really inspired, especially over the past couple years as we’ve found ourselves a lot more isolated over COVID to really prioritize building community, so this is a great opportunity to come out and just make some connections, see some people, feel like we’re still all together,” said Plymouth resident Cara Yost. More streets will close this summer. Click here for more information.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dozens Gather To Watch Sharpening Of Giant No. 2 Pencil Near Lake Of The Isles

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A large crowd turned out Saturday to see a new landmark in Minneapolis — a giant pencil near Lake of the Isles. John Higgins, a homeowner on East Lake of the Isles Parkway, commissioned an artist to turn his damaged bur oak tree into a 20-foot-tall No. 2 pencil. The work is called the “Loti Tree.” “We thought let’s do something basic, simple that we can execute, but something that’s classic,” Higgins told WCCO last month. The tree was severely damaged during a 2017 thunderstorm. Higgins said losing the old oak tree was like losing a friend....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

15 essential outdoor activities to do this summer in Twin Cities

Finally, finally, FINALLY: It's warm outside. We're now in the meteorological definition of summer, and it's time to get out around town. Why it matters: After a long winter and a very short spring, we're in that limited window of perfect weather. Take advantage of it as much as you can. Here are some of our recommendations for a (hopefully) sunny June. 🏊‍♀️ For the swimmer: Minneapolis and St. Paul public pools are open now (though lifeguard shortages continue). You can also rent a private pool yourself for about $75/hour, or take advantage of our lakes. 🌳 For the nature...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
northloop.org

Stone Arch Festival Returning To Our Side Of River

Stone Arch Festival Returning To Our Side Of River. After an overwhelmingly positive response to last year’s switch to the west side of the river, the Stone Arch Bridge Festival will be back on this side again this year, June 18th and 19th, from 4th Avenue North in the North Loop to Gold Medal Park in the Mill District.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
visitsaintpaul.com

Lunch & Lock Cruise

Take in the beautiful sites along this narrated riverboat dining cruise, which travels through the Lock and Dam No. 1, from St. Paul to Minneapolis, and returning to Harriet Island. Location: Harriet Island. Time: 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. 200 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd. , Saint Paul, Minnesota. Feast on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Open Streets and WaterFest: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

🪁 Tour the new "Paper Dialogues" exhibit at the American Swedish Institute, then make your own paper kites at the museum's family-friendly Lawn Party Friday night. $20 adults, $5 kids.✏️ Remember the giant No. 2 pencil sculpture under construction at Lake of the Isles? Its official unveiling and "sharpening" will be held Saturday at 2pm. Free. ⛵️ Get out on Lake Phalen Saturday for St. Paul's WaterFest. No boat? No problem. Attendees can take a free sailboat cruise or borrow kayaks, canoes and more. Free. 🆓 Bring what you don't want and take what you need at the June Really...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota Is 90 Miles From Rochester

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota. It just opened Wednesday, June 1st. And it's just a little under an hour and a half away from Rochester. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
ROCHESTER, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

PHOTOS: An oasis in Hastings is for sale

This Hastings house is a must see. The kitchen, dining room and living room share one open space. At the center of the room is a huge island with five sides. the unique island has a bar top and a stove top. A modern vent hood hangs above the stove.
HASTINGS, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Adorable house in downtown Hudson for sale

This house in downtown Hudson feels like a life-size dollhouse from the turn of the century. Every space in the home has been maintained and updated when needed. Starting on the front porch, the space is ideal for a porch swing and string lights. Inside, the living room features crown moulding and hardwood floors. A large cased opening connects the living and dining rooms.
HUDSON, WI
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Bring Me The News

Sandwich chain exits Edina, burger joint moving in

A new burger joint is opening in Edina, replacing the now-closed Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. The team behind Burger Press has said via social media posts that it will open at 7143 France Avenue South on June 10. That until recently was the location of Capriotti's, which is now listed online...
EDINA, MN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

‘Living’ Plant Just Scared Unsuspecting Minnesotans Out For a Walk

It's something you might see on TV or on TikTok, but this 'living' plant just startled several Minnesotans out for a walk earlier this week. Ahh, you gotta love this time of year in Minnesota, right? The weather has warmed up... finally... and people across the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting out and enjoying it-- even if that means you might be startled by a 'living' plant.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvsc.org

Highway 23 ‘North Gap’ Project Update from Paynesville to Richmond

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has an update on a major construction project on Highway 23 between Paynesville and Richmond. The project is called the ‘North Gap’ and beginning Monday, June 6 a detour of County Road 43 begins. The road will be closed from just north of Fellows Road to Highway 22 as workers replace a culvert.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Abdi Ali, 21-Year-Old U Of M Student From Prior Lake, Last Seen June 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 21-year-old University of Minnesota student. Abdi Ali, of Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1. He hasn’t been seen or heard from after posting to social media that day at about 6:20 a.m. Abdi Ali (credit: Teresa McFarland) He is believed to have been near the 10th Street Bridge by Dinkytown and the U of M’s east bank campus that morning. Ali is said to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Call 911 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Drive: Some Major Metro Road Closures Over The Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There are more road closures happening this weekend that could impact your next drive. One is near downtown Minneapolis. Starting at 10 p.m., Interstate 35W will be closed in both directions between Interstate 94 and Highway 280. Crews will be removing the Seventh and Eighth street bridges over I-35W. And in the south metro, it’s the first of two weekend closures on southbound Highway 77. It will be closed between Interstate 494 and Highway 13. Crews are resurfacing the pavement. This same area is scheduled to be closed next weekend as well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tcbmag.com

Dick’s House of Sport Concept Store Opens at Ridgedale

Replace cosmetics with a wellness department, swap men’s suits for a putting green; belts for batting cages, and you’ve got the makings of what is fast becoming the 21st century department store: a supersized, interactive sporting goods showplace. This weekend marks the grand opening of Dick’s Sporting Goods...
MINNETONKA, MN
