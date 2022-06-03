Entertainment in the Parks Series begins June 3 in Plymouth

Free activities and events are set for Plymouth this summer as part of the annual Entertainment in the Parks series.

The series kicks off June 3, and features concerts, dance, a water ski show and other performances. The following June events are held at the Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., unless otherwise noted:

Beaches and Bonfires – 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, East Medicine Lake Park, 1740 East Medicine Lake Blvd.

Sawyer’s Dream – 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9

Plymouth Rockers – 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14

Natyakala Dance Group – 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16

Plymouth Concert Band – 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23

Water Ski Show – 6 p.m. Monday, June 27, Parkers Lake Park, 15205 County Road 6

Happy Birthday America Parade – 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30

The events are free and open to the public. No registration is required.

In addition to Entertainment in the Parks, the outdoor Plymouth Farmers Market also begins in June. The market is scheduled to be open from 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays June 22 through Oct. 5 at the Parkers Lake Playfield parking lot, 15500 County Road 6.

To view other upcoming Parks and Recreation events, visit plymouthmn.gov/specialevents.