Lawmakers must pass gun safety laws now

Another school shooting. In Uvalde, Texas. This after Parkland, Sandy Hook and Columbine.

A loaded hand gun recently was found in the desk of a second-grader in California. A Texas high school student tried to bring an assault rifle into a Texas high school the day after Uvalde. Gun violence in our schools and public places has reached a crescendo. And we are so constrained by the NRA and their paid politicians that we seem powerless to stop it.

Donald Trump spoke just after the Uvalde massacre at an NRA convention in Houston, along with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott. They continue to profess undying support for the right of kids and crazies to own assault rifles. Then Trump launched into his diatribe about the select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. There was no talk about outlawing assault rifles.

Republicans will hold tight to their supposed right to own any firearms they choose, and nothing will change. Roxanne Gay, writing for The New York Times, says we have lost the will to protect our citizens — particularly women, racial minorities and children.

Other countries have taken actions that reduced gun violence, and we can too. If we have the will.

German Lopez, also writing for The New York Times, produced a list of mass shootings in developed countries from 1998 to 2019. It shows eight countries had one mass shooting in those 20-plus years: Australia, Austria, Croatia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Slovakia and the United Kingdom. Five countries — Belgium, Czech Republic, Italy, Netherlands and Switzerland — had two. The U.S. had 101.

Where there are more guns, says Lopez, there are more deaths. France, Belgium, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Germany and Australia had one gun homicide per 100,000 people in 2018. The U.S. had four per 100,000 people. None of these countries had more than 25 guns per 100 people, except Canada, which had 37. The U.S. had 120.

Federal gun laws are lax. A background check is not always required. Even in those states requiring a background check, persons who should not have guns can get them because of poor enforcement of the laws, and legal loopholes. Texas allowed the Uvalde shooter to buy two AR-15s, and no one is held accountable. The Texas police officers were afraid to enter the Uvalde school because they knew the shooter had an AR-15. Two, in fact. Even the cops are afraid of them. Isn’t there a clue in that?

Abbott, Cruz and Trump reiterated their support for gun ownership without limits. Their claim is based on the 2nd Amendment. But when the Constitution was written, we didn’t have an army, and the Constitution recognized that. It refers to the body of ordinary citizens capable of taking up arms in defense of the nation. It does not say that any fool carrying a gun can shoot people.

An AR-15 is not a Colonial musket. As guns have changed, so should our laws. The mass murders in our country as a result of assault rifles being available to virtually anyone have resulted in the U.S. being regarded the most violent country in the developed world. As Kathleen Parker writes in The Washington Post, “We’ve become a nation of ‘thoughts and prayers,’ an expression of condolence that might as well be ‘ham-n-cheese,’ and nothing ever happens.”

President Biden expressed what many of us feel: “When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?” The other 18 countries in the developed world have outlawed guns, and they have many fewer gun-related deaths.

There are things we can do. We can require deeper background checks and a sufficient waiting period to do the appropriate background checks. We can allow “red-flag” laws, requiring law enforcement officers with a court order to take guns from people considered a danger to themselves or others. We can ban gun show loopholes and outlaw private sales without background checks. We can outlaw assault rifles like we did bump stocks.

Florida state Rep. Randy Fine tweeted after President Biden’s speech about Uvalde that if Biden tries to take our guns “he will learn why the Second Amendment was written in the first place.” That disgraceful example of rank stupidity fails to consider that other democratic countries with strict gun laws have not devolved into chaos, fascist dictatorships and mass murder.

Republicans should look at themselves in the mirror: they want to outlaw abortion, but they don’t want to protect those babies from gun violence once they are born.

The ideology of fantasy and terror that created our current mindset ignores that we are safer in our homes than ever before, because virtually everyone over the age of 12 has a cell phone. Whereas an intruder decades ago could cut phone lines and isolate their target house, they can no longer do that. All we have to do is call 911. A competent police force will respond immediately and rescue us.

What we need, then, are laws designed to protect public safety, and better training of law enforcement. We don’t need more guns and we don’t need assault rifles. We do need to hold our leaders accountable, and we need better representatives than Randy Fine.

It’s the fantasy of horror and fear that results in the laws we now have, and the NRA and Republicans will do everything they can to keep it that way. We the people have to stand up to them and demand better.

Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.