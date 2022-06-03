ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel disruption – live: Calls for automatic airline refunds grow as Wizz Air adds to advance cancellations

By Lucy Thackray and Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The travel disruption experienced by UK holidaymakers in recent weeks looks set to continue, as Wizz Air becomes the latest airline to announce a series of cancelled flights to and from the UK.

The Hungarian low-cost carrier announced that it is cancelling “a large number of flights” from Doncaster Sheffield Airport from 10 June onwards.

The airline says the move is “a result of Doncaster Sheffield Airport indicating that it is unable to guarantee the terms of its commercial agreement with Wizz Air”.

Meanwhile, easyJet has cancelled at least 30 flights on Friday - the airline has said it is proactively cancelling 240 flights in the 10 days to 6 June, giving passengers some advance notice. British Airways also cancelled 120 flights for Friday - the airline says these are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice.

The UK’s airport queues are reported to have largely eased, with fewer problems at security and check-in reported by passengers than in recent days.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

