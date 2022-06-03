Memorial Day services remember those who gave all

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Fire Department received a surprise $5,000 donation in mid-May from a construction company foundation out of Greenfield, Iowa, with a mind toward community betterment. Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh said the donation was a “pleasant surprise,” and that Mark Schildberg, president of Schildberg Construction...
The May 19 Clearmont City Council meeting had Emily Wicoff, representative from Snyder and Associates, as a guest. The council received information packets from Wicoff about the American Rescue Plan Act’s (ARPA) funding of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater capital improvement projects. She noted the Clearmont application must be submitted by July 14 and the approval is expected to be announced October 12.
ANDREW COUNTY—Four people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Toyota Camry driven by Bala Chandra Se Tumma, 28, Maryville, was northbound on U.S. 71 just north of Interstate 29. A mob of deer entered the...
A good will gesture earns social media high praise by paid hacks, dimwits, plebs and partisan trolls of all sorts. After a social media flex and scant details, here's part of the story . . . "A representative from Lucas’ office said the mayor has held several recent conversations with...
A quick question to so many activists who actively misled the public and offered negligent advocacy based on a false narrative . . . IS THE LADY SHOT BY POLICE A HERO OR SOMEONE WHO THREATENS THE COMMUNITY?!?. After a brief conversation with a KC insider yesterday, there was a...
A 47-year-old St. Joseph woman suffered serious injuries after turning her golf cart into the path of a car that struck it head-on early Thursday afternoon in Savannah. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Shelly Wampler was severely injured in the crash on Route E at Dogwood Court in Savannah.
A St. Joseph resident received serious injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving overturned south of Savannah. Nineteen-year-old London Ramseier was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph. The crash happened early Sunday five miles south of Savannah on Route DD as the southbound SUV left the...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Infiltration and/or inflow from recent rains has caused an unknown quantity of diluted waste to be released into Lake Shawnee, according to the Shawnee County Department of Public Works. The Shawnee County Public Works Department is advising residents to avoid contact with Lake Shawnee, especially in the area of the 2nd cove […]
Obtaining marijuana in Kansas City is easier than buying bubble gum. Seriously . . . There must be a chewing gum shortage because local pharmacies never have the kind that KC likes. But I digress . . . The point here is that weed is basically legal and this battle...
A mother from Missouri accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog has been found mentally unfit to stand trial. Thirty-five-year-old Tasha Haefs, who hails from Kansas City, will not face criminal charges for the killings.
Daniel I. Ramirez, 22, Liberty, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to 11 years in federal prison without parole for distributing fentanyl from his apartment near Liberty High School and for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, on Oct. 19, 2021, Ramirez pleaded guilty to...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a life-threatening shooting that happened on Friday afternoon. It happened soon after 4 p.m. in the area of Oakley Avenue and Thompson Avenue. The shooting did happen outside, but it’s unknown what led up to it. The...
An Ashland resident sustained moderate injuries due to an accident involving a motor home near Cameron on Thursday afternoon, June 2nd. An ambulance took motor home passenger 72-year-old Arlys Crump to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver of the motor home, 76-year-old Charles Crump of Ashland, and the driver of another vehicle, 60-year-old Nirmail Dhillon of Quebec, Canada.
African American Heritage Trail of Kansas City, MO. In 1941, one of the nicest swimming pools with extra amenities opened in Kansas City, Missouri at Swope Park. The cost was $525,000 which in today's value would be about $10,325,321.43. This pool could accommodate as many as 3,000 swimmers. There were nice dressing rooms and concession stands. To add fun on top of fun, when people were done swimming, they could go over to the Swope Park Zoo.
Christopher Wesley Taylor, 46 years old, of Green City, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born November 17, 1975, in Kirksville, Missouri to Wesley and Sara Taylor of Browning, Missouri. Chris spent the first part of his life in Wilton, Iowa before moving to Milan, Missouri in...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Maryville resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Gentry County. Thirty-six-year-old Lisa Coots was accused of trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of synthetic narcotics, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Thirty-seven-year-old Ryan Eckstein of Maryville was arrested at the same time in Gentry County and was accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and speeding. Eckstein and Coots were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
MODALE, Iowa — The body of a missing 20-year-old Omaha woman who went missing when a boat on the Missouri River sank Sunday night has been found, according to authorities. Harrison County Emergency Management said that Emma Olsen's body was found by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Comments / 0