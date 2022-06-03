Memorial Day services remember those who gave all

African American Heritage Trail of Kansas City, MO. In 1941, one of the nicest swimming pools with extra amenities opened in Kansas City, Missouri at Swope Park. The cost was $525,000 which in today's value would be about $10,325,321.43. This pool could accommodate as many as 3,000 swimmers. There were nice dressing rooms and concession stands. To add fun on top of fun, when people were done swimming, they could go over to the Swope Park Zoo.

