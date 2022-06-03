ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, MO

Memorial Day services remember those who gave all

nodawaynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tri C Memorial American Legion Post 464 presented...

nodawaynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
tncontentexchange.com

Maryville Fire Department receives surprise donation

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Fire Department received a surprise $5,000 donation in mid-May from a construction company foundation out of Greenfield, Iowa, with a mind toward community betterment. Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh said the donation was a “pleasant surprise,” and that Mark Schildberg, president of Schildberg Construction...
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Snyder representative speaks to Clearmont council

The May 19 Clearmont City Council meeting had Emily Wicoff, representative from Snyder and Associates, as a guest. The council received information packets from Wicoff about the American Rescue Plan Act’s (ARPA) funding of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater capital improvement projects. She noted the Clearmont application must be submitted by July 14 and the approval is expected to be announced October 12.
CLEARMONT, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Mayor Q Rebuilds Country Club Plaza He Helped Destory

A good will gesture earns social media high praise by paid hacks, dimwits, plebs and partisan trolls of all sorts. After a social media flex and scant details, here's part of the story . . . "A representative from Lucas’ office said the mayor has held several recent conversations with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Guilford, MO
Local
Missouri Government
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Activists Turned Carjacker Lady Suspect Into Hero?!?

A quick question to so many activists who actively misled the public and offered negligent advocacy based on a false narrative . . . IS THE LADY SHOT BY POLICE A HERO OR SOMEONE WHO THREATENS THE COMMUNITY?!?. After a brief conversation with a KC insider yesterday, there was a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Teenager rolls SUV south of Savanah demolishing vehicle

A St. Joseph resident received serious injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving overturned south of Savannah. Nineteen-year-old London Ramseier was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph. The crash happened early Sunday five miles south of Savannah on Route DD as the southbound SUV left the...
SAVANNAH, MO
KSNT News

Warning: ‘All human contact with the cove should be avoided’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Infiltration and/or inflow from recent rains has caused an unknown quantity of diluted waste to be released into Lake Shawnee, according to the Shawnee County Department of Public Works. The Shawnee County Public Works Department is advising residents to avoid contact with Lake Shawnee, especially in the area of the 2nd cove […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Cemeteries#Nnl#Post
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Forgives Weed Offenses

Obtaining marijuana in Kansas City is easier than buying bubble gum. Seriously . . . There must be a chewing gum shortage because local pharmacies never have the kind that KC likes. But I digress . . . The point here is that weed is basically legal and this battle...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl near high school

Daniel I. Ramirez, 22, Liberty, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to 11 years in federal prison without parole for distributing fentanyl from his apartment near Liberty High School and for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, on Oct. 19, 2021, Ramirez pleaded guilty to...
LIBERTY, MO
kttn.com

Resident of Ashland injured in crash involving motor home near Cameron

An Ashland resident sustained moderate injuries due to an accident involving a motor home near Cameron on Thursday afternoon, June 2nd. An ambulance took motor home passenger 72-year-old Arlys Crump to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver of the motor home, 76-year-old Charles Crump of Ashland, and the driver of another vehicle, 60-year-old Nirmail Dhillon of Quebec, Canada.
CAMERON, MO
CJ Coombs

Kansas City, Missouri's historic swimming pool at Swope Park is closed

African American Heritage Trail of Kansas City, MO. In 1941, one of the nicest swimming pools with extra amenities opened in Kansas City, Missouri at Swope Park. The cost was $525,000 which in today's value would be about $10,325,321.43. This pool could accommodate as many as 3,000 swimmers. There were nice dressing rooms and concession stands. To add fun on top of fun, when people were done swimming, they could go over to the Swope Park Zoo.
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Christopher Wesley Taylor

Christopher Wesley Taylor, 46 years old, of Green City, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born November 17, 1975, in Kirksville, Missouri to Wesley and Sara Taylor of Browning, Missouri. Chris spent the first part of his life in Wilton, Iowa before moving to Milan, Missouri in...
GREEN CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of June 4th

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Maryville resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Gentry County. Thirty-six-year-old Lisa Coots was accused of trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of synthetic narcotics, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Thirty-seven-year-old Ryan Eckstein of Maryville was arrested at the same time in Gentry County and was accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and speeding. Eckstein and Coots were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy