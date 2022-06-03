ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

$400 Reward From Silent Witness Offered to Solve Arson and Criminal Damages – Prescott Valley Police

By Prescott Valley Police Department
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for citizens’ help in two recent Felony criminal damage cases, costing thousands of dollars to repair. On May 27, 2022, at approximately 1:40 AM, in the 6300 block of Wildhorse Drive, Prescott Valley, unknown subject(s) entered an unoccupied residence,...

Northern Arizona man threatened to shoot ex-wife and police: YCSO

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife and law enforcement with a gun. The situation reportedly began when Kyle Bomgardner, 27, and his ex-wife had an argument over the best school for their child. During the fight, Bomgardner put a pistol...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting; 3 detained after pursuit

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say three people have been detained after a shooting that left two men dead and 2 others hurt outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning. It started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. As police showed up, they saw someone speeding off from the nightclub. Officers pursued the car, which ended six miles away at Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive. Authorities detained three people. Police say two men were found lying in the nightclub’s parking lot. Sgt. Chuck Trapani says the men died at the scene, and detectives are working on identifying them. Police also said two other people, including a security guard, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.
Prescott Valley, AZ
Arizona Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
Inmate Who Refused Food and Died at Kingman Hospital ID'ed

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of an inmate who died last week at a Kingman hospital after starving herself. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office on Friday identified 69-year-old Susan Jane Mish of Golden Valley as the inmate. Investigators say Mish was arrested May 14 on...
Baby found asleep in a room full of drugs in Prescott

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 1, 2022, a Prescott Police Officer made a traffic stop in Yavapai County. During the traffic stop, the officer said they noticed 31-year-old Amber Dawn Lee acting extremely nervous. Officers then deployed a K9 around her vehicle which lead to discovering around 200 fentanyl pills. Officers say she hid them in a backpack and her shoes.
Mesa shooting: 2 dead, two wounded outside Arizona bar

MESA, Ariz. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting outside an Arizona bar early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting comes a day after a gunman opened fire at a Phoenix strip mall, killing a 14-year-old girl and wounding eight other people,. Three people...
‘I’m not jumping in after you:’ Police release transcript of Tempe Town Lake drowning

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Edited body-cam video and a transcript released by police paint a better picture of what led up to a man drowning at Tempe Town Lake on Saturday. The 11-minute video shows officers talking to Sean Bickings and another woman before he jumps into the water. However, the video cuts out before Bickings is heard struggling in the lake so police provided a transcript of what happened next, including an officer saying he wasn’t going to jump in as Bickings calls for help.
Assault and Robbery at NAU this morning

At 7:54 am this morning, NAUPD received a call from a student who said a friend who was staying with him had just been assaulted. The student said that 3 female suspects had entered his room uninvited, assaulted his friend, stole some of her property and keys, and left in her vehicle. Responding officers were able to determine that the victim and suspects were “friends” and the victim knew where they were staying. Officers located the vehicle at an off-campus hotel and detained the suspects. Officers learned that the suspects and the victim were non-students from outside the area who had traveled to Flagstaff together. The three suspects wanted to return home and were angry with their friend who was staying at NAU for not driving them home. They went to the student’s room in which the victim was staying, slapped her, damaged her vehicle, and took her keys. There were no weapons involved in the offense. All three suspects have been referred to the Coconino County Attorney’s Office for charges.
Phoenix rollover crash leaves 9-year-old girl, 3 others hospitalized

Phoenix firefighters responded to a rollover wreck on Sunday after an SUV and U-Haul truck collided, leaving a 9-year-old girl critically injured and several others hospitalized, fire officials said. The collision happened around 7 a.m. near 20th Street and Jefferson Street, the Phoenix Fire Department said. “Upon arrival crews found...
MCSO trying to identify black vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Mesa

PHOENIX – Authorities are trying to identify the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian in Mesa last weekend. A person walking near the north curb of University Drive, just east of 54th Street, was struck by an unknown westbound vehicle before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
1 killed, 8 others injured after north Phoenix strip mall shooting, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say nine people, including a teenage boy, were shot at a north Phoenix strip mall early Saturday morning. Officers say it happened at a party near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road after 1 a.m., and detectives believe a confrontation ended with nine people shot. One person, believed to be a woman, died after being taken to the hospital. Two other women suffered life-threatening injuries. A teenage boy was among those shot, but he is expected to be okay. During a news conference, Sgt. Williams said a group of about 100 people were at the strip mall at the shooting, and that while the victims’ ages weren’t immediately clear, he believed they were between 17 and 24.
Man shoots, injures K-9 handler after standoff in Glendale

Edited bodycam footage shows moments leading up to drowning at Tempe Town Lake. Video shows the man, identified as Sean Bickings, telling police he's going for a swim before jumping into the water. Family wants justice for man shot, killed at Mesa apartment complex. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A...
Brazen golf cart thieves target 55-and-older community in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Teri Bariatti is one of the lucky ones. She still has her golf cart, but many of her neighbors do not. Over the past three days, some crooks have been sneaking into the Palm Lake Village, off 32nd Street and Greenway Road in north Phoenix, and riding off with homeowners’ golf carts.
BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Phoenix Shopping Center

DEVELOPING STORY: At least nine people were shot and one person was killed when gunfire broke out at a shopping center in Phoenix. Police say there was a gathering of about 100 people at the strip mall when a fight broke out. When the bullets started flying, a 14-year-old girl was killed.
