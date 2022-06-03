ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Watters Garden Center June Classes Resume

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Free Garden Class is offered every Saturday in June @ 9:30 am at Watters Garden Center, 1815 Iron Springs Rd in Prescott. June 11 @ 9:30 am The Doctor is in the House – How to Heal Sick Plants -As we enter summer the heat, bugs, and disease...

gilbertsunnews.com

Historic Gilbert home giving way to 10 houses

One of Gilbert’s oldest homes on farmland that once housed peacocks will give way to 10 single-family houses at the northwest corner of Lindsay and Elliot roads. Porchlight Homes will build the “high-quality subdivision” on 3.63 acres, a mile east from the Heritage District, despite opposition from neighbors at the June 1 Gilbert Planning Commission meeting. They raised concerns with more traffic, construction disturbances and losing some of the town’s rural character.
GILBERT, AZ
momcollective.com

Top Ten Local Coffee Houses in Flagstaff

Here in Flagstaff we are blessed by the mountains and the abundance of amazing coffee shops. This list is not comprehensive, but I hope it helps you start your own caffeine tour. If I’ve left out your favorite place, please add it in the comments. Happy sipping!. Brandy’s! They...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
globalazmedia.com

Barbie, Masters of the Universe rides planned for Glendale adventure park

Mattel Inc. and Epic Resort Destinations LLC recently unveiled big plans for the Mattel Adventure Park in the Phoenix metro. The companies had previously announced the creation of the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park while breaking ground on the adjacent Crystal Lagoons Island Resort, which is now under new ownership and being rebranded as VAI Resort.
azbigmedia.com

Homes with pools sell for 30% more, study shows

Arizonans are blessed with warm, sunny weather almost year-round, which is why Arizona ranks as one of the top states in homes with pools per capita. While swim season is just starting in for much of the nation, in Phoenix, 9 months out of the year call for poolside weather with the average temperature hitting 87 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
ABC 15 News

Protecting yourself during extreme heat

PHOENIX — Heat is the #1 weather-related killer. As the Valley is on the brink of extreme heat, we heard from ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti to get a deeper understanding of what happens to the body when it's exposed to extreme temperatures. Dr. Shad breaks down the...
PHOENIX, AZ
dailybusinesspost.com

6 Unique things to do in Phoenix

Looking for fun things to do in Phoenix? We all know that phoenix is the gem of Arizona. What would come to your mind first when you think about Phoenix? It may be soaking up the sun at a posh resort or trying any sports activity or a hike somewhere, but Phoenix is much more than that. But if you can drag yourself away from the pool, you’ll find many other exciting things to do in Arizona after booking an Allegiant airlines ticket In this desert city and adjacent towns like Mesa, Scottsdale, and Gilbert–including some of the state’s most unusual and entertaining pastimes. Here we have selected the best things to try in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
homesenator.com

Why a Condo Vacation Rental is Better than a Hotel

After two years of COVID lockdowns and travel restrictions, people are ready to take a vacation. They want the comforts of home and outstanding service when they choose their getaway. In addition, they want to know they are safe and measures have been taken to protect their health. Many people today opt for a short-term vacation rental property, such as a condo, rather than a hotel. What benefits do they see when they make this choice?
PHOENIX, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fountain Hills, AZ

Expect an uplifting experience in the town of Fountain Hills in Maricopa County, Arizona. This central Arizona town at once elevates visitors’ spirits with its trademark fountain, touted as the world’s fourth-tallest. Fountain Hills spreads over 13,006 acres on the eastern foothills of the 3,500-foot tall McDowell Mountains.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
AZFamily

Sid’s Garage in Phoenix serves up some unique, flavorful burgers and shakes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Idaho-based burger joint Sid’s Garage has made its Arizona debut at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, and it’s definitely establishing itself as a foodie destination for those craving mouthwatering burgers, gargantuan shakes, and seriously creative appetizers and sides. Phoenix is the third location for the restaurant, which is well known in the Boise and Meridian communities. When I initially reported on the grand opening of Sid’s Garage on May 15, I was immediately drawn to the alluring and colorfully-crafted shakes and burgers. After reading rave reviews from Idahoans online, I had to stop in to check out a burger for myself, and sure enough, Sid’s Garage is a Burger Series destination!
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what the City of Phoenix Stage 1 Water Alert means

Due to the shortage of water on the Colorado River caused by overallocation, prolonged drought, and climate change, the City of Phoenix has declared a Stage 1 Water Alert and activated its Drought Management Plan. City of Phoenix Water Services Department Director Troy Hayes made the announcement during a City Council subcommittee presentation​ on Wednesday, June 1.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale homeowners tell HOA to leave their trees alone

Lottery tickets to tour the majestic landmark for the Fall season are now open, and you have until June 15 to put your name in to see the castle. The university is expanding, and residents were told in April they had to be out by the end of October. Officers...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Cosanti Is Auctioning Off the Newly Discovered Bells They Dug Up on the Property

Cosanti, the Paradise Valley art enclave where Italian-born architect Paolo Soleri lived and worked for decades, stands today as a unique expression of creativity in a now-affluent part of the city. Soleri was a student of architect Frank Lloyd Wright, and there are glimpses of his influence at Cosanti. But whereas Wright used more angular lines in his work, Soleri’s are mellow, almost to imitate nature.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – June 1st, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

