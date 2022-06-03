Escaped convicted captured, killed

Just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018, Brian Vines and two females were walking along with two bicycles on East Davis when a Kristina Hardin, 27, driving an SUV ran off onto the shoulder and slammed into them. According to one of the victims they were walking to a local church/food pantry when the Vines was struck, as he was being struck he pushed his girlfriend out of the way. She was transported with a broken arm. Ashley, the other female walking with them was uninjured. She did say she saw the female driver exited the vehicle and throw an unknown pill bottle into the ditch. Police recovered the bottle which contained Soma and oxycodone hydrochloride. After questioning Hardin admitted taking the Soma earlier. The Montgomery County District Attorney Vehicular Crimes Unit is also on the scene assisting Conroe Police. After further investigation, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office accepted the charge of intoxication manslaughter on Kristina Hardin. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Hardin was sentenced to 6-years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. In addition, a finding of a deadly weapon(the vehicle) was included in the sentencing which does not enable her to be eligible for parole for at least 3-years. She had also been charged with tampering with evidence which was due to her disposing of the pill bottle in the ditch. That charge was dismissed. Judge Hamilton who accepted the plea agreement also credited Hardin with 2-days in jail.

