Escaped convicted captured, killed

Per Leon County Sheriff’s Office suspect Gonzalo Lopez was captured on the evening of Thursday, June 2. About 11:00 p.m. Thursday, Leon County Sheriff’s Office stated, “Suspect Gonzalo Lopez is captured and deceased.”. ***. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice...
Have you seen her? A mother is asking for your help to find her daughter Jazmin Perez who went missing last Tuesday. Katy, Texas— The mother of 15-year-old Jazmin Perez is asking for the community’s help in locating the missing teen who was last seen Tuesday May 31, 2022.
Just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018, Brian Vines and two females were walking along with two bicycles on East Davis when a Kristina Hardin, 27, driving an SUV ran off onto the shoulder and slammed into them. According to one of the victims they were walking to a local church/food pantry when the Vines was struck, as he was being struck he pushed his girlfriend out of the way. She was transported with a broken arm. Ashley, the other female walking with them was uninjured. She did say she saw the female driver exited the vehicle and throw an unknown pill bottle into the ditch. Police recovered the bottle which contained Soma and oxycodone hydrochloride. After questioning Hardin admitted taking the Soma earlier. The Montgomery County District Attorney Vehicular Crimes Unit is also on the scene assisting Conroe Police. After further investigation, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office accepted the charge of intoxication manslaughter on Kristina Hardin. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Hardin was sentenced to 6-years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. In addition, a finding of a deadly weapon(the vehicle) was included in the sentencing which does not enable her to be eligible for parole for at least 3-years. She had also been charged with tampering with evidence which was due to her disposing of the pill bottle in the ditch. That charge was dismissed. Judge Hamilton who accepted the plea agreement also credited Hardin with 2-days in jail.
HOUSTON (KETK) – On Friday afternoon, Crime Stoppers of Houston as well as friends and family of the Collins family held a press conference to offer a statement on behalf of the family regarding the tragic loss of their loved ones. During the press conference, the victims were identified. According to Crime Stoppers, the following […]
A former Brazos County detention officer was arrested on a charge of bringing a prohibited substance to work. According to a sheriff’s office news release, 32 year old Christopher Kersee of College Station brought tobacco to work. An internal investigation began two weeks ago after several inmates were discovered...
A Brazos County grand jury has indicted and a Bryan man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge from a drunk driving crash in Bryan last October. According to the Bryan police arrest report, 29 year old Kentavion Lewis had a blood alcohol level of .118 after the car he was driving struck a telephone pole on Villa Maria a block west of Texas.
A Bryan man reported to the Brazos County jail on Wednesday, after admitting on April 8 to crimes he committed more than five years ago. A plea agreement between 41 year old Kevin Brown Jr. and the district attorney’s office includes a two and half year prison sentence for evading arrest with a vehicle.
CENTERVILLE — The three-week manhunt of escaped prisoner Gonzalo Lopez took center stage in Centerville as law enforcement from multiple agencies remained in the 905-person Leon County seat. The ongoing search ended Thursday night with Lopez, a convicted murderer, killed south of San Antonio. It was not before the...
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of June 1, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
Leon County (FOX 44) — The identities of the five people reportedly killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez have been released by their family and Crimestoppers of Houston. The five are 66-year-old Mark Collins, 18-year-old Waylon, 16-year-old Carson, 11-year-old Hudson, and 11-year-old Bryson, who is a cousin to the other three boys. All are from Tomball.
Texas prison officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month has been fatally shot by law enforcement after he killed a family of five and took their truck. State prison system spokesman Jason Clark says Gonzalo Lopez was killed about 35 south of San Antonio late Thursday. Lopez was thought to be hiding near Centerville, Texas, when they received a call from someone concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Officers went to a weekend cabin near Centerville and found the bodies of one adult and four minors. Authorities say the family was from Houston. Officials say law enforcement officers and Lopez exchanged gunfire before he was fatally shot.
A shooting Monday near an East Waco housing complex that caused a woman to be hospitalized stemmed from a quarrel between ex-lovers, Waco Police said in an arrest affidavit. The victim told police that her former girlfriend, Tanaiya Janae Norwood, 23, shot her during the incident on Adams Street near the Estella Maxey public housing complex, according to the affidavit.
LA GRANGE, Texas - A Katy man has been arrested for narcotics after his vehicle was stopped near La Grange this week. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says on June 1 that a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the La Grange area. An investigation and an odor of marijuana led to a probable cause search of the vehicle.
