ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Escaped convicted captured, killed

By editor@groesbeckjournal.com
groesbeckjournal.com
 5 days ago

Per Leon County Sheriff’s Office suspect Gonzalo Lopez was captured on the evening of Thursday, June 2. About 11:00 p.m. Thursday, Leon County Sheriff’s Office stated, “Suspect Gonzalo Lopez is captured and deceased.”. ***. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice...

www.groesbeckjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

IMPAIRED DRIVER SENTENCED IN DEATH OF CONROE MAN IN 2018

Just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018, Brian Vines and two females were walking along with two bicycles on East Davis when a Kristina Hardin, 27, driving an SUV ran off onto the shoulder and slammed into them. According to one of the victims they were walking to a local church/food pantry when the Vines was struck, as he was being struck he pushed his girlfriend out of the way. She was transported with a broken arm. Ashley, the other female walking with them was uninjured. She did say she saw the female driver exited the vehicle and throw an unknown pill bottle into the ditch. Police recovered the bottle which contained Soma and oxycodone hydrochloride. After questioning Hardin admitted taking the Soma earlier. The Montgomery County District Attorney Vehicular Crimes Unit is also on the scene assisting Conroe Police. After further investigation, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office accepted the charge of intoxication manslaughter on Kristina Hardin. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Hardin was sentenced to 6-years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. In addition, a finding of a deadly weapon(the vehicle) was included in the sentencing which does not enable her to be eligible for parole for at least 3-years. She had also been charged with tampering with evidence which was due to her disposing of the pill bottle in the ditch. That charge was dismissed. Judge Hamilton who accepted the plea agreement also credited Hardin with 2-days in jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Chevrolet
wtaw.com

Former Brazos County Detention Officer Accused Of Giving Inmates Tobacco

A former Brazos County detention officer was arrested on a charge of bringing a prohibited substance to work. According to a sheriff’s office news release, 32 year old Christopher Kersee of College Station brought tobacco to work. An internal investigation began two weeks ago after several inmates were discovered...
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Indicted And Arrested On An Intoxication Manslaughter Charge

A Brazos County grand jury has indicted and a Bryan man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge from a drunk driving crash in Bryan last October. According to the Bryan police arrest report, 29 year old Kentavion Lewis had a blood alcohol level of .118 after the car he was driving struck a telephone pole on Villa Maria a block west of Texas.
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of June 1, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
LIBERTY, TX
fox44news.com

Names released of the five people reportedly killed by Gonzalo Lopez

Leon County (FOX 44) — The identities of the five people reportedly killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez have been released by their family and Crimestoppers of Houston. The five are 66-year-old Mark Collins, 18-year-old Waylon, 16-year-old Carson, 11-year-old Hudson, and 11-year-old Bryson, who is a cousin to the other three boys. All are from Tomball.
kurv.com

Police Fatally Shoot Texas Fugitive After Family Of 5 Killed

Texas prison officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month has been fatally shot by law enforcement after he killed a family of five and took their truck. State prison system spokesman Jason Clark says Gonzalo Lopez was killed about 35 south of San Antonio late Thursday. Lopez was thought to be hiding near Centerville, Texas, when they received a call from someone concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Officers went to a weekend cabin near Centerville and found the bodies of one adult and four minors. Authorities say the family was from Houston. Officials say law enforcement officers and Lopez exchanged gunfire before he was fatally shot.
WacoTrib.com

WPD: Ex-lovers’ quarrel led to East Waco shooting

A shooting Monday near an East Waco housing complex that caused a woman to be hospitalized stemmed from a quarrel between ex-lovers, Waco Police said in an arrest affidavit. The victim told police that her former girlfriend, Tanaiya Janae Norwood, 23, shot her during the incident on Adams Street near the Estella Maxey public housing complex, according to the affidavit.
fox7austin.com

Katy man arrested for narcotics in La Grange-area traffic stop

LA GRANGE, Texas - A Katy man has been arrested for narcotics after his vehicle was stopped near La Grange this week. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says on June 1 that a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the La Grange area. An investigation and an odor of marijuana led to a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy