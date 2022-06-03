Queen City Super Flea and Greekfest mark return of festival season in WNY

Buffalo, NY WBEN) The Queen City Super Flea market and the Greek Fest are marking the return of summer festivals to Western New York after two years where most events were canceled because of the COVID pandemic.

Making its debut this weekend is the Queen City Super Flea , in the tradition of the old Super Flea on Walden Avenue. Kai Mikolajczak says he's thrilled to be working with the Outer Harbor to bring the flea market back. "This is an exciting series for us that we've kind of been anticipating for months now. And we're excited to release everything to the public," says Mikolajczak. He admits there were challenges with politics in finding the right space accessible to everyone and with enough room for vendors.

Mikolajczak says more than 100 vendors are signed up for this weekend, and there could be more as the summer goes on. "We have 26 shirts, Cheesy Chick, Lloyd's Taco, and then also including, you know, small mountain pop, people who just want to set up and just kind of sell some items that they have sitting around in their house," notes Mikolajczak. He says there should be something for everyone.

Parking and admission will be free. The flea market will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 5pm.

If it's the first weekend in downtown Buffalo, it must be the Greek Fest . At Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, it's an exciting time. "We're very excited because we're back to normal," says Father Christos Christakis, noting the last two Greek Fests were canceled by the COVID pandemic.

Christakis says the return of the Greek Fest won't mean any drastic changes, as traditional food, music and culture will be celebrated. "Everything is new and fresh, because it is about what we are, we're very proud of being Greek and sharing our Greek culture and drink, and food," says Christakis.

Christakis admits this comes at a bittersweet time. "Our church is only a mile away from the (mass shooting) site at Jefferson Avenue, so it is a very difficult time and sad time and we share the sorrow of our of our people here but at the same time," says Christakis. He says there is sadness, but at the same time it's time to celebrate life here in Buffalo.

Greek Fest runs from 11am to midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9pm on Sunday.