ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Queen City Super Flea and Greekfest mark return of festival season in WNY

By Tom Puckett
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1acIgq_0fz8ZbXA00

Buffalo, NY WBEN) The Queen City Super Flea market and the Greek Fest are marking the return of summer festivals to Western New York after two years where most events were canceled because of the COVID pandemic.

Making its debut this weekend is the Queen City Super Flea , in the tradition of the old Super Flea on Walden Avenue. Kai Mikolajczak says he's thrilled to be working with the Outer Harbor to bring the flea market back. "This is an exciting series for us that we've kind of been anticipating for months now. And we're excited to release everything to the public," says Mikolajczak. He admits there were challenges with politics in finding the right space accessible to everyone and with enough room for vendors.

Mikolajczak says more than 100 vendors are signed up for this weekend, and there could be more as the summer goes on. "We have 26 shirts, Cheesy Chick, Lloyd's Taco, and then also including, you know, small mountain pop, people who just want to set up and just kind of sell some items that they have sitting around in their house," notes Mikolajczak. He says there should be something for everyone.

Parking and admission will be free. The flea market will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 5pm.

If it's the first weekend in downtown Buffalo, it must be the Greek Fest . At Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, it's an exciting time. "We're very excited because we're back to normal," says Father Christos Christakis, noting the last two Greek Fests were canceled by the COVID pandemic.

Christakis says the return of the Greek Fest won't mean any drastic changes, as traditional food, music and culture will be celebrated. "Everything is new and fresh, because it is about what we are, we're very proud of being Greek and sharing our Greek culture and drink, and food," says Christakis.

Christakis admits this comes at a bittersweet time. "Our church is only a mile away from the (mass shooting) site at Jefferson Avenue, so it is a very difficult time and sad time and we share the sorrow of our of our people here but at the same time," says Christakis. He says there is sadness, but at the same time it's time to celebrate life here in Buffalo.

Greek Fest runs from 11am to midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9pm on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo celebrates Pride with parade and festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Pride was on full display Sunday, as Western New Yorkers packed Elmwood Avenue to celebrate the Pride Parade. The parade traveled from Forest Avenue to Allen Street, marking the first in-person parade in two years, as part of the final day of Buffalo’s Pride Week. “I’m very excited to join […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New 4th of July Festival Coming to Western New York

The official start of summer will happen on June 21st. However, for most of us, the summer has started since it’s after Memorial Day Weekend. For the first time since 2019, there will be a normal slate of summer concerts, fairs and festivals taking place across Western New York. In fact, it might be extra busy since it’s been so long since we’ve had a normal-looking summer.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
New York City, NY
City
Lloyd, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
The Batavian

Photos: Five local youths confirmed in Buffalo today

Five Genesee County teenagers were confirmed into the Catholic Faith today by Bishop Michael Fisher during the 3 p.m. Mass at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Buffalo. They were, from left, Maylee Green, Alex Johnson. Dominic Grillo, Aidan Anderson, Olivia Shell. Photos submitted by Resurrection Parish.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greekfest#The Queen City Super Flea#Western New York#Covid#Lloyd S Taco
WIBX 950

Rent A Whole Private Island In New York

Sometimes when you go on vacation you just want to be by yourself or just with your family and friends. This Summer you can rent a private island right here in New York. Listed on AirBnB is The Paddle Inn on Heron Hideaway Island in Cassadaga, New York which is just over an hour away from Buffalo.
CASSADAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Great Pumpkin Farm to host Fourth of July carnival

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Next month, the Great Pumpkin Farm will be holding a carnival to celebrate the Fourth of July. The carnival will run through the weekend, beginning Saturday, July 2 and ending on July 4. The farm will be open from 12-9 p.m. each day and will include the following activities: Rides (must […]
CLARENCE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
96.1 The Breeze

Top Places To Live List Includes Buffalo, New York

It looks like wings, a winning football team, and lots of local arts have helped Buffalo become a great place to live. US News and World Report recently released their list of the 150 best places to live in America in 2022. There were several factors that combined to get the final ranking and Buffalo made the Top 75 coming in at #70 on the list.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 3 - June 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are plenty of family-friendly events taking place this weekend if you're looking to get out and enjoy the nice weather. The Pride Parade and Pride Festival will take place in Buffalo on Sunday. The parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will begin at the corner of Elmwood and Forest Avenues and end near Allen Street. The festival is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Canalside and "is a vibrant celebration of Western New York's LGBTQ+ community that features entertainment, family-friendly activities, food and beverages, live performances and nonprofit and retail vendors," a release says. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

A little taste of Greece returns to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s official: Festival Season is starting. Opa! According to the organizers of Buffalo’s Greek Fest, the festival kicks off the start of summer. This weekend, the beloved festival returns to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. The annual festival returns in full swing after a three-year break, and church members say they […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 10 Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and it can be overwhelming when attempting to narrow it down to the top events for the weekend. For the first full weekend of June, there are tons of things happening around Buffalo, and we have narrowed down the top events for the weekend. Every Friday, Kadie's Kalendar takes a closer look at 10 of the best events going on around Western New York for that weekend, and there truly is something for everyone.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Buffalo Greekfest in full swing

Another big event is underway, the Buffalo Greekfest is finally here! Photojournalist Franco Ardito takes us to the festival to experience the sights and tastes.
BUFFALO, NY
CNHI

NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: 'Cottage' inns once served travelers in Lockport, Royalton

A few months ago, a visitor came into the Niagara History Center asking for information on the “Cottage Inn” that was operated by her ancestor whose last name was “Lackor.” That name did not sound familiar regarding the Cottage Inn that was in Lockport in the 1820s and 1830s. She thought perhaps it was on Chestnut Ridge Road in Royalton. Upon research, it was found that there was a Cottage Inn on that road in Royalton, just east of the town of Lockport.
LOCKPORT, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy